Live Updates & Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1

Oct 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Reece Wilson testing the limits of grip this morning needless to say he found them and was able to dial it in for his qualifying run.


The first round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Maribor, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:23.088
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +3.111
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +4.643
4th. Ella Erickson: +23.426

Junior Men

1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:20.292
2nd. Dan Slack: +0.091
3rd. Nuno Reis: +2.919
4th. Ethan Craik: +3.220
5th. Luke Williamson: +3.274



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


1:24 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup

The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30

The Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30




18 Comments

  • 22 0
 Oisin O'Callaghan is smashing it. 1st year Junior that just won rainbow stripes and carrying form. A name to remember for sure
  • 3 0
 the dude has announced himself to the world alright!
  • 3 0
 Wonder what happened to him before split 4, lost a good few seconds there by the looks of things, then got back on it.
  • 12 0
 slacky boi.great result
  • 3 0
 Congrats! Looked tight in the end. Oisin down at the last split after being ahead throughout.
  • 4 0
 @thingswelike: they both had big mistakes,dan at the top and oisin near the bottom,slippery AF
  • 2 0
 @chrisslack: As slack as the Grim Donut damn!!
  • 1 0
 Surely he'll get Factory Ride next year !
  • 7 0
 Oisin, he won again!

Dan ain’t far behind though,
should be an interesting competition!

Props to both! Is there footage of their runs anywhere?
  • 1 0
 We might see a little at the start of the live coverage. Then maybe wait until the highlights vid is released
  • 5 0
 Oisin had a big crash at the end of his run and still WON! Watch out world, the Irish are coming.
  • 2 0
 Anyone know where the Gold and Silver Women's Junior World Champ winners have gone?
Too expensive to travel? Injured?
  • 2 0
 Yes, if I remember correctly Lauryne Chappaz said on Wyn TV that she would go only to Portugal and not to Maribor as it is too expensive...
  • 1 0
 Golf winner mentioned on WynTV it was too expensive due to Covid Tests.
  • 2 0
 Golden debut Oisin. Keep at it
  • 1 0
 Ethan will be on that top step before we know it.
  • 1 0
 Well done Luke Mumford smashing it kidder ????????
  • 2 0
 PARABÉNS PUTO REIS!

