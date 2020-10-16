Live Updates & Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1

The first round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Maribor, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:23.088
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +3.111
3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +4.643
4th. Ella Erickson: +23.426
Junior Men
1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:20.292
2nd. Dan Slack: +0.091
3rd. Nuno Reis: +2.919
4th. Ethan Craik: +3.220
5th. Luke Williamson: +3.274
Full Results:Junior WomenJunior Men
Live Race Updates:
1:24 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup
The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30
The Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
18 Comments
Dan ain’t far behind though,
should be an interesting competition!
Props to both! Is there footage of their runs anywhere?
Too expensive to travel? Injured?
Post a Comment