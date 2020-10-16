Live Updates & Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:23.088

2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +3.111

3rd. Anastasia Thiele: +4.643

4th. Ella Erickson: +23.426



Junior Men



1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:20.292

2nd. Dan Slack: +0.091

3rd. Nuno Reis: +2.919

4th. Ethan Craik: +3.220

5th. Luke Williamson: +3.274





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

