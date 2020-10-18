Live Updates & Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2

The second round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Maribor, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:19.448
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +9.466
3rd. Ella Erickson: +19.273
4th. Anastasia Thiele: +26.487
Junior Men
1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:16.100
2nd. Nuno Reis: +6.416
3rd. Dante Silva: +7.064
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +7.526
5th. Chris Grice: +7.674
Live Race Updates:
1:24 am PDT:
Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup
The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:42 / EST 06:42 / BST 11:42 / CEST 12:42
The Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30
Great result from the portuguese lads with 2nd and 4th, something unprecedented I think. The guys are going to rip Lousã apart.
