Live Updates & Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2

Bruni sets a 3 13 as the time to beat. Expect the winning time to dip significantly lower for finals as the course dries and riders really get on the pedals.


The second round of the 2020 DH World Cup is underway in Maribor, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Leona Pierrini: 4:19.448
2nd. Siel Van Der Velden: +9.466
3rd. Ella Erickson: +19.273
4th. Anastasia Thiele: +26.487

Junior Men

1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3:16.100
2nd. Nuno Reis: +6.416
3rd. Dante Silva: +7.064
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +7.526
5th. Chris Grice: +7.674



Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men



Live Race Updates:


1:24 am PDT:

Stay tuned for live updates and results from the Maribor DH World Cup

The Women's racing kicks off at: PST 03:42 / EST 06:42 / BST 11:42 / CEST 12:42

The Men will start at: PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30




5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Do any of the fellow americans here know if Dante Silva comes from some portuguese or brazilian family? Silva is a pretty common name here.

Great result from the portuguese lads with 2nd and 4th, something unprecedented I think. The guys are going to rip Lousã apart.
  • 2 0
 yes dante
  • 1 0
 Congrats to Dante Silva! ????????
  • 1 0
 A six second Celtic revolution going on in the male junior field
  • 1 0
 OISIN!

