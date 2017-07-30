Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
EVENTS
Final Results: Maxxis Tires Slopestyle - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017
Jul 30, 2017 at 12:32
Jul 30, 2017
by
Colorado Freeride Festival
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Final Results
1. Nicholi Rogatkin – 91
2. Josh Hult – 89
3. Max Fredriksson – 87.3
Joyride Wildcard Winners
1. Josh Hult
2. Jakub Vencl
MENTIONS
:
@ColoradoFreerideFestival
/
@FMBA
/
@Maxxis
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
83095 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
65055 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
62112 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
55940 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
54414 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
41485 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
40914 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
39144 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
dungeonbeast
(35 mins ago)
Full results?
[Reply]
+ 1
COnovicerider
(34 mins ago)
I'm all about the full release.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030699
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment