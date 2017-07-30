Final Results: Maxxis Tires Slopestyle - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Jul 30, 2017 at 12:32
Jul 30, 2017
by Colorado Freeride Festival  
 
Nicholi throws a 1080 on the final jump of the course to secure top spot in qualifying

Final Results
1. Nicholi Rogatkin – 91
2. Josh Hult – 89
3. Max Fredriksson – 87.3

Joyride Wildcard Winners
1. Josh Hult
2. Jakub Vencl


MENTIONS: @ColoradoFreerideFestival / @FMBA / @Maxxis
2 Comments

  • + 4
 Full results?
  • + 1
 I'm all about the full release.

Post a Comment



