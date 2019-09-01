Live Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl ruking the junior women once agin

The Junior results are in from Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.


Junior Men

1st. Kye A'Hern: 4:17.776
2nd. Antoine Vidal: +1.144
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.294
4th. Lucas Cruz: +1.304
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +1.889


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.033
2nd. Mille Johnset: +12.928
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.230
4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +38.316
5th. Jordan Scott: +46.863


Live Race Updates:

8:40 am PDT: Elite Women will be on track soon and with both Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave back from injury we are in for some exciting racing.


Full Results:
Junior Men


Junior Women



6 Comments

  • 2 0
 uups - she did it again… so young and already a LEGEND!
What a party at the ladies, next year:
Myriam Nicole
Rachel Atherton
Thanee Seagrave
Vali Höll
Marine Cabirou
Nina Hofmann
Tracey Hannah
...all good for a win
  • 2 0
 Yeahh Vali!! Curious to see how her time compares to the elites.. Excited for next year!
  • 3 0
 That's some tight racing in the Men Juniors!!
  • 1 0
 Two Irish lads given er Wavin
  • 1 0
 Wtf Daprela...
  • 1 0
 Not even 2 seconds off the win

Post a Comment



