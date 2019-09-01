Live Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019



Junior Men



1st. Kye A'Hern: 4:17.776

2nd. Antoine Vidal: +1.144

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.294

4th. Lucas Cruz: +1.304

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +1.889





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.033

2nd. Mille Johnset: +12.928

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.230

4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +38.316

5th. Jordan Scott: +46.863





Live Race Updates:



8:40 am PDT: Elite Women will be on track soon and with both Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave back from injury we are in for some exciting racing.





The Junior results are in from Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.