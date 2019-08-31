Live Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Aug 31, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Simon Andreassen had bad luck on the rocks of MSA today and had to settle for seventh.

Racing is underway in Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing.

Results

U23 Women

1st. Sina Frei: 1:16.34
2nd. Laura Stigger: +31
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +36
4th. Evie Richards: +1:03
5th. Martina Berta: +2:00
6th. Haley Batten: +3:22
7th. Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez: +3:57
8th. Caroline Bohe: +4:11
9th. Laurie Arseneault: +4:19
10th. Lisa Pasteiner: +4:44

U23 Men results available here


Live Race Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW



9:15 am PDT The Elite Women are off!

9:18 am PDT Haley Smith currently leads as the riders make their way around the start loop.

9:21 am PDT It looks like Anne Terpstra has now moved to the front of the race and is closely followed by Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff.

9:24 am PDT The Australian Rebecca McConnell is now leading, we are in for some exciting racing today.

9:30 am PDT Jolanda Neff pulls out a huge gap in one of the technical downhills.

9:32 am PDT Neff has built a four-second lead over the chasing group of Rebecca McConnell and Kate Courtney.

9:35 am PDT The chasing group has caught back up with Neff but they still have around 10 seconds back to Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra.

9:40 am PDT Anne Tauber has joined the leading group with Terpstra almost there as well.

9:43 am PDT Only Rebecca McConnell can stay with Neff as she pulls 17 seconds out on Kate Courtney in third.

9:46 am PDT Top five after lap two: 1st. Jolanda Neff 2nd. Rebecca McConnell +0 3rd. Kate Courtney: +26 // 4th Anne Tauber: +28 // 5th. Catharine Pendrel: +33 //

9:54 am PDT Jolanda Neff makes a mistake and gives Rebecca McConnell the lead.

9:59 am PDT Neff is seven seconds back from McConnell, what has happened?

10:00 am PDT Catharine Pendrel has a nasty over the bars crash in a rock garden.

10:02 am PDT Top five after lap three: 1st. Rebecca McConnell // 2nd. Jolanda Neff: +18 // 3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +30 // 4th. Anne Tauber: +46 // 5th. Anne Terpstra: +53

10:03 am PDT Pauline Ferrand Prevot has caught Jolanda Neff to form a chasing group behind McConnell.

10:05 am PDT Ferrand Prevot is off! She has left Jolanda Neff in the dust.

10:08 am PDT Ferrand Prevot was catching McConnell but she stalls at the bottom of the main climb.

10:11 am PDT McConnell makes a mistake as well, the gap is definitely closing.

10:12 am PDT Kate Courtney is having issues with her handlebars and is now off her bike and walking. A nightmare for the current World Champion.



Full Results:
U23 Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Mont Sainte Anne Xc World Champs 2019 World Championships 2019 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
84333 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
63456 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
61402 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
60877 views
Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
58881 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
50433 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
47032 views
First Look: Marin's New Rift Zone 3 - An Affordable Shredder
34932 views

30 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wow, this expert NBC announcer is on fire. Talking about the riders finding "second winds" on the first lap of the women's race. And navigating "rock faces." So happy we get this level of expertise instead of Rob Warner on Red Bull.
  • 1 0
 Same on the NZ coverage... to make things worse you can hear Bart in the background commentating
  • 3 0
 What a fukin joke. How the fuk you gonna geo-block the Worlds DH? Well, I'm off to social media to $hit on the Redbull profiles. Garbage.
  • 2 0
 Not sure it is red bull's fault. Think it is whoever the UCI sold the broadcasting license to. Might have been too expensive in some countries for Red Bull and some private network outbid them? I could be wrong...
  • 1 0
 I DL Browsec Premium app which has a 1 week free trial which you can cancel anytime(I’d recommend after today). Set my location to Canada and it’s working. The only downside is that I can’t cast it to my tv so I’m watching it on the mobile, which isn’t terrible. The Women’s XC is on right now and it seems to be live. HD footage as well. Hope this helps, and hope it still works for the DH races. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 So how do we not have this issue tomorrow? I refuse to give NBC money for their bullshit GOLD streaming service after they pulled some shenanigans with the Monster Energy Supercross season broadcasting.

Will RedBull be allowed to put up the replay? I guess we'll find out with XC later today.
  • 1 0
 Just going to have my ‘free’ half hour on NBCsports and then go do something else. They expect people to pay for this, and even throw in commercials every couple minutes. Piss off.
  • 2 0
 For people who are still busy being phucked 0v3r by Redbull, check out freevpn.me.
  • 2 0
 No coverage on RedBull TV??? Or is my feed just down?
  • 3 1
 Apparently we are Geo-Blocked!

Such Bullshit. They couldn't have mentioned they weren't going to play this shit before?
  • 1 0
 @BDKR: Yep, Geo blocked. I guess I have to wait for the replays to get posted.
  • 1 0
 I'm blocked too! Worlds coverage is generally worse, but this is terrible.
  • 3 0
 @BDKR: www.pinkbike.com/news/how-to-watch-the-2019-mountain-bike-world-championships.html
Use a VPN, the browser Opera is the one I'm using to watch. But it seems the feed is delayed right now.
  • 1 0
 @thomasake: What do you mean delayed? I'm getting a "starting soon" message instead of the event playing.
  • 2 0
 @BDKR: does that mean the UCI intends for viewers to somehow pay for watching the events? Or actually travel to Canada to watch them live?
They consistently find new ways to cock it up.
  • 1 0
 Oh duh, they want us to pay for NBC. Middle finger salute!
  • 2 0
 @thomasake: Yeah.... I had already started working on that. I'm now watching via an Italian VPN. :-)

For people still trying to get it sorted, check out freevpn.me
  • 1 0
 @formula411: that's what I meant, I'm getting the same "starting soon" message
  • 1 0
 @twozerosix: Ain't that the truth.
  • 1 0
 I'm using a VPN with Germany as my virtual location and I still can't watch.
  • 2 0
 Just download "Melon VPN" on your phone it is free and works.
  • 1 0
 Thanks Mraz - Working for me now
  • 1 0
 Hmm still not working for me. Clean app, though!
  • 1 0
 Siiike. Got it. Awesome. Thanks!
  • 1 0
 It's not geo blocking as I am using a VPN and still can't watch the event.
  • 1 0
 Even a VPN isn't working for me.
  • 1 0
 At least on the BBC we have Bart to give us some insight. Beer
  • 1 0
 Weird it’s not block for me
  • 1 0
 Watching thru the app on my tv
  • 1 0
 Wow, Rebecca

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022903
Mobile Version of Website