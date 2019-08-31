Live Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Racing is underway in Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing. ResultsU23 Women1st.
Sina Frei: 1:16.342nd.
Laura Stigger: +313rd.
Loana Lecomte: +364th.
Evie Richards: +1:035th.
Martina Berta: +2:006th.
Haley Batten: +3:227th.
Rocio del Alba Garcia Martinez: +3:578th.
Caroline Bohe: +4:119th.
Laurie Arseneault: +4:1910th.
Lisa Pasteiner: +4:44
Live Race Updates:COURSE PREVIEW
9:15 am PDT
The Elite Women are off! 9:18 am PDT
Haley Smith currently leads as the riders make their way around the start loop.9:21 am PDT
It looks like Anne Terpstra has now moved to the front of the race and is closely followed by Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff.9:24 am PDT
The Australian Rebecca McConnell is now leading, we are in for some exciting racing today.9:30 am PDT
Jolanda Neff pulls out a huge gap in one of the technical downhills.9:32 am PDT
Neff has built a four-second lead over the chasing group of Rebecca McConnell and Kate Courtney.9:35 am PDT
The chasing group has caught back up with Neff but they still have around 10 seconds back to Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra.9:40 am PDT
Anne Tauber has joined the leading group with Terpstra almost there as well. 9:43 am PDT
Only Rebecca McConnell can stay with Neff as she pulls 17 seconds out on Kate Courtney in third.9:46 am PDT
Top five after lap two: 1st.
Jolanda Neff 2nd.
Rebecca McConnell +0 3rd.
Kate Courtney: +26
// 4th
Anne Tauber: +28
// 5th.
Catharine Pendrel: +33
// 9:54 am PDT
Jolanda Neff makes a mistake and gives Rebecca McConnell the lead. 9:59 am PDT
Neff is seven seconds back from McConnell, what has happened?10:00 am PDT
Catharine Pendrel has a nasty over the bars crash in a rock garden.10:02 am PDT
Top five after lap three: 1st.
Rebecca McConnell // 2nd.
Jolanda Neff: +18
// 3rd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +30
// 4th.
Anne Tauber: +46
// 5th.
Anne Terpstra: +5310:03 am PDT
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has caught Jolanda Neff to form a chasing group behind McConnell.10:05 am PDT
Ferrand Prevot is off! She has left Jolanda Neff in the dust.10:08 am PDT
Ferrand Prevot was catching McConnell but she stalls at the bottom of the main climb.10:11 am PDT
McConnell makes a mistake as well, the gap is definitely closing. 10:12 am PDT
Kate Courtney is having issues with her handlebars and is now off her bike and walking. A nightmare for the current World Champion.
