Dakota showed he's back up to World Cup speed taking the win for the Elite Men by over 3.5 seconds. 2nd: Neko Mulally 3rd: George Brannigan 4th: Kiran Mackinnon 5th: Nikolas Nestoroff

Caroline Washam extends her ProGRT points lead with her win today at Mountain Creek. 2nd: Samantha Soriano 3rd: Camila Nogueira 4th: Mazie Hayden 5th: Rachel Pageau

Quebec's Tristan Lemire takes the Cat 1 Junior win in a stacked field of US racers. 2nd: Dante Silva 3rd: Zach Gareis 4th: Tyler Ervin 5th: Cameron Mader

Dakota Norton and Caroline Washam take the win at the Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT. Photos: Christoper Vanderyajt