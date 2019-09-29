Live Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Live Stage Updates:

STAGE 1

STAGE 2

Riders are now on track for the Nations race and with some pretty stacked teams, there is going to be an intense day of competition.In the Pro Women it looks like Anita Gehrig set the fastest time on stage 1 with a time of 13:56.27. Katy Winton cames closest in second and then the EWS 2019 series champion Isabeau Courdurier in third. Looking at the team times the Swiss, GB and French riders are all looking quick and there isn't going to be much room for error.So far in the Pro Men Richie Rude is leading the stage with a time of 12:01.84, but we still have a few of the top riders and their teams to go so this might change.The American, Swedish and GB teams are looking to be doing the best so far although the NZ team had one slow time both Matt Walker and Keegan Wright laid down blistering runs.It could be a timing issue but it appears that there was a problem for the French team with just two riders posting times. Currently, Florian Nicolai is yet to complete the stage but both Dimitri Tordo and Adrien Dailly are back around 20th place for both of their runs.The Australian team is not quite living up to the hype either as they all post times outside of the top ten. It looks like the team format is really throwing up some surprising results.Florian Nicolai has finished the first stage with a time that places him 65th.Team FranceTeam SwitzerlandTeam GermanyTeam USATeam SwedenTeam CanadaAs we wait for the final Pro Men's teams to finish the first stage the Pro Women are already at stage 2 and in a similar fashion, Anita Gehrig gets an early fast time in that will help boost the Swiss team's of a good result.Bex Baraona and Katy Winton are proving that the GB team is one not to be ignored as they go one-two on stage two. There are still a few more teams to go but their times are significantly quicker than everyone else.Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) goes fastest on stage two by over a second! The Canadian team has a great second stage of the day that actually places them above the French team for this stage. It is looking like we might have a three-way fight between the British, Canadian and French riders.