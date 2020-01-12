Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 1 Bluff

Jan 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With Crankworx Rotorua and the first World Cup just two months away, riders got on track for the first round of the New Zealand national DH series. George Brannigan would dominate the weekend onboard his new bike with the fastest time in seeding and on race day. Sam Gale would settle for second place on the day after coming across the line just under three seconds back. First-year Elite rider Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, who won Wyn Masters privateer of the week award at the Val di Sole World Cup last year while racing as a Junior, would have a great race that saw him take third only three seconds behind Brannigan. In the Elite Women's racing Kathy Morris would be the only woman to complete a run on race day and would go home with the top spot.

Check out the full results below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. George Brannigan: 2:17.06
2nd. Sam Gale: +2.95
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +3.11
4th. Jayd Adlam: +5.82
5th. Connor Harvey: +7.08


Elite Women

1st. Kathy Morris: 2:48.69



Full Results:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


4 Comments

  • 7 0
 That must have been a stressful ride for Kathy!
  • 1 0
 It’s hard not seeing the Bulldog up on the boards.... heal up brother ...!
  • 2 0
 Where's Blenki??
  • 1 0
 Where's keegan wright

