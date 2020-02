Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 3 Rotorua

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:54.049

2nd. Sam Gale: +2.936

3rd. Louis Hamilton: +5.6

4th. Kyle Lockwood: +5.915

5th. Kieran Bennett: +6.592





Elite Women



1st. Ashley Bond: 5:13.191





The New Zealand national downhill series returns for its third round after a two-week break but despite the short hiatus, the racing has gotten no less exciting. For the third stop of the 2020 series riders arrived for a weekend of racing in Rotorua and this time it was local rider and first-year elite Tuhoto-Ariki Pene who took the top honours. The winning run from Tuhoto-Ariki Pene would be unbeatable by the rest of the field with Sam Gale once again settling for second place after crossing the line nearly three seconds back from the leader.Louis Hamilton came in third place after only managing to ride withinseconds of Pene, Kyle Lockwood almost took second place but he had to settle for fourth with a time ofCompleting the top five in the Elite Men's category was Kieran Bennett,seconds off the pace. In the Elite Womens race, it would once again a low turnout with just Ashley Bond completing a run on race day.Full results are available here