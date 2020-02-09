Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 3 Rotorua

The New Zealand national downhill series returns for its third round after a two-week break but despite the short hiatus, the racing has gotten no less exciting. For the third stop of the 2020 series riders arrived for a weekend of racing in Rotorua and this time it was local rider and first-year elite Tuhoto-Ariki Pene who took the top honours. The winning run from Tuhoto-Ariki Pene would be unbeatable by the rest of the field with Sam Gale once again settling for second place after crossing the line nearly three seconds back from the leader.
Louis Hamilton came in third place after only managing to ride within 5.6
seconds of Pene, Kyle Lockwood almost took second place but he had to settle for fourth with a time of 2:59.964
Completing the top five in the Elite Men's category was Kieran Bennett, 6.592
seconds off the pace. In the Elite Womens race, it would once again a low turnout with just Ashley Bond completing a run on race day.Results:
Elite Men
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:54.049
2nd. Sam Gale: +2.936
3rd. Louis Hamilton: +5.6
4th. Kyle Lockwood: +5.915
5th. Kieran Bennett: +6.592
Elite Women
1st. Ashley Bond: 5:13.191
Full results are available here
.
