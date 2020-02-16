Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 4 Auckland

Feb 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The New Zealand national downhill series has reached its conclusion after four great weekends of racing. At the final round in Auckland, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene backed up his win at round three last weekend to edge out fellow first-year Elite race Sam Gale to the top position. Not only would Pene win the race but he also secured the series title. Sam Gale has been incredibly consistent so far this year and this weekend was no different with the young rider finishing second once again. Kyle Lockwood completed the top three places in the Elite men's race, over three seconds back from the fastest time.

In the Elite women's race, Micayla Gatto took the top honours after laying down a run that put her over 25 seconds ahead of the overall 2020 series winner Ashley Bond. Interestingly Gatto's time was actually beaten by the U19 racer Jessica Blewitt. Blewitt managed to take 0.285 seconds off the time of the fastest Elite woman.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:26.620
2nd. Sam Gale: +1.165
3rd. Kyle Lockwood: +3.317
4th. Shaun Barclay: +4.186
5th. Hamish McLeod: +4.745


Elite Women

1st. Micayla Gatto: 3:05.524
2nd. Ashley Bond: +26.992



Full results are available here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
95141 views
Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light
60224 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
58321 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
55647 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
53983 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
50431 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
47088 views
Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better
43192 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sam Gale is probably having to pay rent for the second step on the podium at this point.
  • 1 0
 Only 11 starters in Elite Men and two in Elite Women?
  • 1 0
 Sure I saw Gatto was racing on a mid travel bike so that’s some result

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007485
Mobile Version of Website