Final Results: New Zealand DH Nationals - Round 4 Auckland

The New Zealand national downhill series has reached its conclusion after four great weekends of racing. At the final round in Auckland, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene backed up his win at round three last weekend to edge out fellow first-year Elite race Sam Gale to the top position. Not only would Pene win the race but he also secured the series title. Sam Gale has been incredibly consistent so far this year and this weekend was no different with the young rider finishing second once again. Kyle Lockwood completed the top three places in the Elite men's race, over three seconds back from the fastest time.
In the Elite women's race, Micayla Gatto took the top honours after laying down a run that put her over 25 seconds ahead of the overall 2020 series winner Ashley Bond. Interestingly Gatto's time was actually beaten by the U19 racer Jessica Blewitt. Blewitt managed to take 0.285
seconds off the time of the fastest Elite woman. Results:
Elite Men
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:26.620
2nd. Sam Gale: +1.165
3rd. Kyle Lockwood: +3.317
4th. Shaun Barclay: +4.186
5th. Hamish McLeod: +4.745
Elite Women
1st. Micayla Gatto: 3:05.524
2nd. Ashley Bond: +26.992
.
