Final Results: New Zealand National Championships 2020

Jan 26, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Following on from yesterday's Oceania Continental Championships was the 2020 New Zealand National Championships which was held at the same venue. After taking the win yesterday a charging Sam Blenkinsop fought hard to secure his first New Zealand national title. He was closely followed by Sam Gale and Geroge Brannigan who would be separated by just 0.01 in the fight for second place. In the Women's racing, Jessica Blewitt would take a big win over the rest of the field by a margin of 2.234

In a similar fashion, the XC racing saw Anton Cooper get his second taste of the top podium spot with his back to back wins in the Oceania Continental Champions and the New Zealand National Championships. With an incredible lead of over four minutes, no one had an answer for Cooper. The Women's racing would share the same story with Josie Wilcox winning by two and a half minutes.


DH Results:

Elite Men

1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:25.470
2nd. Sam Gale: +0.987
3rd. George Brannigan: +0.99
4th. Bryn Dickerson: +1.293
5th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +2.017


Elite Women

1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:08.293
2nd. Shania Rawson: +2.234
3rd. Sacha Earnest: +3.924
4th. Kilani Muirhead: +16.81
5th. Caitlin Titheridge: +17.844



XC Results:

Elite Men

1st. Anton Cooper: 1:20:54
2nd. Josh Burnett: +4:17
3rd. Cameron Jones: +5:12
4th. Matthew Wilson: +5:23
5th. Sam Shaw: +5:29


Elite Women

1st. Josie Wilcox: 1:23:18
2nd. Sammie Maxwell: +2:38
3rd. Jessica Manchester: +8:49
4th. Ruby Ryan: +9:42



Full Results - DH:
Elite Men:


Elite Women:



Full Results - XC:
Elite Men:


Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing XC Racing


