Final Results: New Zealand National Championships 2020

DH Results:



Elite Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:25.470

2nd. Sam Gale: +0.987

3rd. George Brannigan: +0.99

4th. Bryn Dickerson: +1.293

5th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +2.017





Elite Women



1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:08.293

2nd. Shania Rawson: +2.234

3rd. Sacha Earnest: +3.924

4th. Kilani Muirhead: +16.81

5th. Caitlin Titheridge: +17.844





XC Results:



Elite Men



1st. Anton Cooper: 1:20:54

2nd. Josh Burnett: +4:17

3rd. Cameron Jones: +5:12

4th. Matthew Wilson: +5:23

5th. Sam Shaw: +5:29





Elite Women



1st. Josie Wilcox: 1:23:18

2nd. Sammie Maxwell: +2:38

3rd. Jessica Manchester: +8:49

4th. Ruby Ryan: +9:42





Following on from yesterday's Oceania Continental Championships was the 2020 New Zealand National Championships which was held at the same venue. After taking the win yesterday a charging Sam Blenkinsop fought hard to secure his first New Zealand national title. He was closely followed by Sam Gale and Geroge Brannigan who would be separated by justin the fight for second place. In the Women's racing, Jessica Blewitt would take a big win over the rest of the field by a margin ofIn a similar fashion, the XC racing saw Anton Cooper get his second taste of the top podium spot with his back to back wins in the Oceania Continental Champions and the New Zealand National Championships. With an incredible lead of over four minutes, no one had an answer for Cooper. The Women's racing would share the same story with Josie Wilcox winning by two and a half minutes.