RACING

Live Updates: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Nino Schurter takes fourth place on the day.

Racing is underway in Nove Mesto as riders take to the track for the second round of the XC World Cup.

Watch live on Red Bull TV

Live Race Updates:

1:20 am PDT The Elite Women are off.

1:21 am PDT Annie Last leads the pack.

1:22 am PDT Kate Courtney now leads.

1:27 am PDT Annika Langvad will not be racing today after not feeling "100% race fit."

1:29 am PDT Top five after the opening lap: Rebecca McConnell: 8:11 // Jolanda Neff: +3 // Kate Courtney: +3 // Anne Tauber: +4 // Sina Frei: +4

1:32 am PDT Neff is off the bike on the climb, she has lost quite a few places. Now sits in fifth.

1:36 am PDT Anne Tauber leads the race.

1:43 am PDT Top five after the first lap: Jolanda Neff: 21:09 // Anne Tauber: +0 // Kate Courtney: +9 // Sina Frei: +9 // Rebecca McConnell: +16

1:49 am PDT Anne Tauber has built a five-second lead ahead of Jolanda Neff.



Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
219418 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
106813 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
64436 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
61140 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
56527 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
55603 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
54510 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
52008 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026160
Mobile Version of Website