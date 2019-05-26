Live Updates: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

Racing is underway in Nove Mesto as riders take to the track for the second round of the XC World Cup.Watch live on Red Bull TV
Live Race Updates:1:20 am PDT
The Elite Women are off. 1:21 am PDT
Annie Last leads the pack.1:22 am PDT
Kate Courtney now leads.1:27 am PDT Annika Langvad will not be racing today after not feeling "100% race fit."1:29 am PDT
Top five after the opening lap: Rebecca McConnell: 8:11 // Jolanda Neff: +3
// Kate Courtney: +3
// Anne Tauber: +4
// Sina Frei: +4 1:32 am PDT
Neff is off the bike on the climb, she has lost quite a few places. Now sits in fifth.1:36 am PDT
Anne Tauber leads the race.1:43 am PDT
Top five after the first lap: Jolanda Neff: 21:09 // Anne Tauber: +0
// Kate Courtney: +9
// Sina Frei: +9
// Rebecca McConnell: +161:49 am PDT
Anne Tauber has built a five-second lead ahead of Jolanda Neff.
