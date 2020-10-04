Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020 - Round 2

The second XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women
1st. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado: 1:19:50
2nd. Marika Tovo: 1:20:09
3rd. Helene Clauzel: 1:20:29
4th. Haley Batten: 1:20:30
5th. Giorgia Marchet: 1:22:11
U23 Men
1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:15:57
2nd. Christopher Blevins: 1:17:05
3rd. Vital Albin: 1:17:27
4th. Joel Roth: 1:17:36
5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:18:03
Live Race Updates:
2:20 am PDT:
World Cup XC racing continues with the second round once again in Nove Mesto.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:30 / EST 05:30 / BST 10:30 / CEST 11:30
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00
2:50 am PDT:
The race is now underway with Linda Indergand leading as they head into the start lap before taking on 5 full laps.
2:59 am PDT:
After the short start lap the top five riders are:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2nd. Evie Richards
3rd. Loana Lecomte
4th. Anne Terpstra
5th. Rebecca McConnell
3:03 am PDT:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot is once again walking up the Expert Climb while Loana Lecomte is able to ride the section cleanly.
3:12 am PDT:
After the first lap the top five riders are:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:20
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +12
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +27
4th. Laura Stigger: +27
5th. Evie Richards: +27
3:25 am PDT:
After the second lap the top five riders are:
1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 34:20
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +22
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +43
4th. Evie Richards: +48
5th. Laura Stigger: +59
3:27 am PDT:
Jolanda Neff has pulled out of the race after reports of her feeling unwell before racing began today.
3:30 am PDT:
Pauline Ferrand Prevot is still struggling with the Expert Climb. Anne Terpstra has pulled around 10 seconds back after she cleared the section without stopping.
