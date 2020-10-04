Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Oct 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Milan Vader and Victor Koretzky seize the advantage off the line.


The second XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women

1st. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado: 1:19:50
2nd. Marika Tovo: 1:20:09
3rd. Helene Clauzel: 1:20:29
4th. Haley Batten: 1:20:30
5th. Giorgia Marchet: 1:22:11

U23 Men

1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:15:57
2nd. Christopher Blevins: 1:17:05
3rd. Vital Albin: 1:17:27
4th. Joel Roth: 1:17:36
5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:18:03



Live Race Updates:


2:20 am PDT:

World Cup XC racing continues with the second round once again in Nove Mesto.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:30 / EST 05:30 / BST 10:30 / CEST 11:30

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00




2:50 am PDT:

The race is now underway with Linda Indergand leading as they head into the start lap before taking on 5 full laps.




2:59 am PDT:

After the short start lap the top five riders are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2nd. Evie Richards
3rd. Loana Lecomte
4th. Anne Terpstra
5th. Rebecca McConnell




3:03 am PDT:

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is once again walking up the Expert Climb while Loana Lecomte is able to ride the section cleanly.




3:12 am PDT:

After the first lap the top five riders are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:20
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +12
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +27
4th. Laura Stigger: +27
5th. Evie Richards: +27




3:25 am PDT:

After the second lap the top five riders are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 34:20
2nd. Anne Terpstra: +22
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +43
4th. Evie Richards: +48
5th. Laura Stigger: +59




3:27 am PDT:

Jolanda Neff has pulled out of the race after reports of her feeling unwell before racing began today.




3:30 am PDT:

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is still struggling with the Expert Climb. Anne Terpstra has pulled around 10 seconds back after she cleared the section without stopping.




