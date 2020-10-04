Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020 - Round 2

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado: 1:19:50

2nd. Marika Tovo: 1:20:09

3rd. Helene Clauzel: 1:20:29

4th. Haley Batten: 1:20:30

5th. Giorgia Marchet: 1:22:11



U23 Men



1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:15:57

2nd. Christopher Blevins: 1:17:05

3rd. Vital Albin: 1:17:27

4th. Joel Roth: 1:17:36

5th. Simone Avondetto: 1:18:03





Live Race Updates:



2:20 am PDT:



World Cup XC racing continues with the second round once again in Nove Mesto.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:30 / EST 05:30 / BST 10:30 / CEST 11:30



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00







2:50 am PDT:



The race is now underway with Linda Indergand leading as they head into the start lap before taking on 5 full laps.







2:59 am PDT:



After the short start lap the top five riders are:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot

2nd. Evie Richards

3rd. Loana Lecomte

4th. Anne Terpstra

5th. Rebecca McConnell







3:03 am PDT:



Pauline Ferrand Prevot is once again walking up the Expert Climb while Loana Lecomte is able to ride the section cleanly.







3:12 am PDT:



After the first lap the top five riders are:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 21:20

2nd. Anne Terpstra: +12

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +27

4th. Laura Stigger: +27

5th. Evie Richards: +27







3:25 am PDT:



After the second lap the top five riders are:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 34:20

2nd. Anne Terpstra: +22

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +43

4th. Evie Richards: +48

5th. Laura Stigger: +59







3:27 am PDT:



Jolanda Neff has pulled out of the race after reports of her feeling unwell before racing began today.







3:30 am PDT:



Pauline Ferrand Prevot is still struggling with the Expert Climb. Anne Terpstra has pulled around 10 seconds back after she cleared the section without stopping.



