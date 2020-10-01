Live Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020

Oct 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Eva Lechner lead off the start but would later retire.


The first XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women

1st. Giorgia Marchet: 1:27:45
2nd. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado: 1:27:54
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:28:02
4th. Harriet Harnden: 1:28:24
5th. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:28:55

U23 Men

1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:24:11
2nd. Alexandre Balmer: 1:24:38
3rd. Vital Albin: 1:24:45
4th. Martin Vidaurra Kossmann: 1:24:45
5th. Sean Fincham: 1:25:07



Live Race Updates:


3:00 am PDT:

World Cup XC racing is finally underway in 2020 with Nove Mesto holding two rounds this week there will be no shortage of flat out XC action.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:30 / EST 09:30 / BST 14:30 / CEST 15:30




3:20 am PDT:

The race is now underway with Anne Terpstra and Evie Richards leading as they head into the start lap before taking on 5 full laps.




3:30 am PDT:

After the short start lap the top three riders are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot
2nd. Evie Richards
3rd. Kate Courtney




3:34 am PDT:

Nearly all of the top riders are struggling with the first technical climb of the course. The riders who can ride this cleanly will gain a lot of time on those who have to walk.




3:39 am PDT:


Elisabeth Brandau is having a difficult race after an early puncture and now issues with her drivetrain.




3:45 am PDT:

After the first lap the top five riders are:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 23:59
2nd. Loana Lecomte: +7
3rd. Anne Terpstra: +12
4th. Kate Courtney: +26
5th. Evie Richards: +26




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2020 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71729 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
64523 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
54956 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
50450 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
38842 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
37631 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
37040 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
36590 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007328
Mobile Version of Website