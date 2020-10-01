Live Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020

Results:

U23 Women



1st. Giorgia Marchet: 1:27:45

2nd. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado: 1:27:54

3rd. Haley Batten: 1:28:02

4th. Harriet Harnden: 1:28:24

5th. Kata Blanka Vas: 1:28:55



U23 Men



1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:24:11

2nd. Alexandre Balmer: 1:24:38

3rd. Vital Albin: 1:24:45

4th. Martin Vidaurra Kossmann: 1:24:45

5th. Sean Fincham: 1:25:07





Live Race Updates:



3:00 am PDT:



World Cup XC racing is finally underway in 2020 with Nove Mesto holding two rounds this week there will be no shortage of flat out XC action.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:30 / EST 09:30 / BST 14:30 / CEST 15:30







3:20 am PDT:



The race is now underway with Anne Terpstra and Evie Richards leading as they head into the start lap before taking on 5 full laps.







3:30 am PDT:



After the short start lap the top three riders are:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot

2nd. Evie Richards

3rd. Kate Courtney







3:34 am PDT:



Nearly all of the top riders are struggling with the first technical climb of the course. The riders who can ride this cleanly will gain a lot of time on those who have to walk.







3:39 am PDT:





Elisabeth Brandau is having a difficult race after an early puncture and now issues with her drivetrain.







3:45 am PDT:



After the first lap the top five riders are:



1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 23:59

2nd. Loana Lecomte: +7

3rd. Anne Terpstra: +12

4th. Kate Courtney: +26

5th. Evie Richards: +26



