Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Results:

U23 Women (6 Laps)



1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:21

2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2

3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:17

4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:53

5th. Harriet Harnden: +2:00



U23 Men (7 Laps)



1st. Carter Woods: 1:23:44

2nd. Riley Amos: +1:55

3rd. Alexandre Balmer: +2:21

4th. Joel Roth: +2:30

5th. Simone Avondetto: +2:51





Live Race Updates:



1:30 am PDT:



The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the second round in Nove Mesto.



The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00



The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00



