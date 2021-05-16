Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

The second XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
U23 Women (6 Laps)
1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:21
2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2
3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:17
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:53
5th. Harriet Harnden: +2:00
U23 Men (7 Laps)
1st. Carter Woods: 1:23:44
2nd. Riley Amos: +1:55
3rd. Alexandre Balmer: +2:21
4th. Joel Roth: +2:30
5th. Simone Avondetto: +2:51
Live Race Updates:
1:30 am PDT:
The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the second round in Nove Mesto.
The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00
The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00
Is this the only technical feature on these trails?
