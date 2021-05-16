Live Updates & Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 16, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Haley Batten began making moves earliy on and would soon find herself timing an attack towards the last lap.


The second XC World Cup of the year is now underway in Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.


Live timing is available here.


Results:

U23 Women (6 Laps)

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:25:21
2nd. Caroline Bohe: +2
3rd. Kata Blanka Vas: +1:17
4th. Puck Pieterse: +1:53
5th. Harriet Harnden: +2:00

U23 Men (7 Laps)

1st. Carter Woods: 1:23:44
2nd. Riley Amos: +1:55
3rd. Alexandre Balmer: +2:21
4th. Joel Roth: +2:30
5th. Simone Avondetto: +2:51



Live Race Updates:


1:30 am PDT:

The 2021 World Cup XC racing continues with the second round in Nove Mesto.

The Women's racing kicks off on Red Bull TV at: PST 02:00 / EST 05:00 / BST 10:00 / CEST 11:00

The Men will start on Red Bull TV at: PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00




