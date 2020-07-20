Final Results: NW Cup Round 2 - Silver Mountain

After a weekend of flat out racing at the second round of the 2020 NW Cup Nikolas Nestoroff and Ella Erickson take the top steps of the podium. Check out the full results from the the NW Cup at Silver Mountain bike park below.

Men:

1st. Nikolas Nestoroff: 2:14.17
2nd. Weston Potter: +2.33
3rd. Steven Walton: +2.37
4th. Demetri Traintfillou: +3.12
5th. Andrew Cavaye: +4.03


Women:

1st. Ella Erickson: 2:42.18
2nd. Hannah Bergemann: +3.36
3rd. Elle Runyan: +4.64
4th. Bonnie Burke: +6.75
5th. Anna Surowiecki: +23.99



Junior Men:

1st. Matthew Sterling: 2:12.06
2nd. Dante Silva: +1.6
3rd. Austin Dooley: +2.24
4th. Tyler Ervin: +3.63
5th. Dylan Maples: +4.94


Junior Women:

1st. Julia Lofqvist Traum: 2:51.10
2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: +1.61
3rd. Sydney Haberman: +7.07
4th. Aletha Ostgaard: +14.5
5th. Teagan Heap: +14.8


