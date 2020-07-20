Final Results: NW Cup Round 2 - Silver Mountain

Results:



Men:



1st. Nikolas Nestoroff: 2:14.17

2nd. Weston Potter: +2.33

3rd. Steven Walton: +2.37

4th. Demetri Traintfillou: +3.12

5th. Andrew Cavaye: +4.03





Women:



1st. Ella Erickson: 2:42.18

2nd. Hannah Bergemann: +3.36

3rd. Elle Runyan: +4.64

4th. Bonnie Burke: +6.75

5th. Anna Surowiecki: +23.99







Junior Men:



1st. Matthew Sterling: 2:12.06

2nd. Dante Silva: +1.6

3rd. Austin Dooley: +2.24

4th. Tyler Ervin: +3.63

5th. Dylan Maples: +4.94





Junior Women:



1st. Julia Lofqvist Traum: 2:51.10

2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: +1.61

3rd. Sydney Haberman: +7.07

4th. Aletha Ostgaard: +14.5

5th. Teagan Heap: +14.8





After a weekend of flat out racing at the second round of the 2020 NW Cup Nikolas Nestoroff and Ella Erickson take the top steps of the podium.