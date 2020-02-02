Final Results: NZ Open

Feb 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The 2020 NZ Open brought another weekend of close early season racing with British rider Greg Williamson securing his first win for Commencal / 100% after announcing his move to the team last week. Coming just 0.09 seconds behind Williamson was Sam Gale who once again proved he can mix it up with the established names in his first year of Elite racing.

Sam Blenkinsop crossed the line in third place, 0.32 seconds back after winning his first New Zealand national championships titles last weekend and is looking strong for the upcoming World Cup series. The Open Women's racing saw Leah Smith take the top spot with a nearly five-second lead over Melanie Blomfield. Emma Bateup came the next closest, 13 seconds back, being the only other rider to come within 20 seconds of Smith.

Full results are available below.


Results:

Open Men

1st. Greg Williamson: 3:05.02
2nd. Sam Gale: +0.09
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +0.32
4th. George Brannigan: +1.55
5th. Kierran Bennett: +6.02


Open Women

1st. Leah Smith: 4:26.82
2nd. Melanie Blomfield: +4.72
3rd. Emma Bateup: +13.06
4th. Shawnee Westerman: +24.70
5th. Agata Bulska: +27.64



Full Results:
Open Men:


Open Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


2 Comments

