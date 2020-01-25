Final Results: Oceania Continental Championships 2020

DH Results:



Elite Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:36.41

2nd. Sam Gale: +3.14

3rd. Dean Lucas: +4.41

4th. Bryn Dickerson: +5.5

5th. George Brannigan: +7.09





Elite Women



1st. Sian A'Hern: 3:22.83

2nd. Jessica Blewitt: +0.2

3rd. Shania Rawson: +2.87

4th. Caitlin Titheridge: +25.69

5th. Kalani Muirhead: +29.65





XC Results:



Elite Men



1st. Anton Cooper: 1:23:05

2nd. Cameron Ivory: +42

3rd. Daniel McConnell: +1:40

4th. Ben Oliver: +2:51

5th. Samuel Shaw: +10:06





Elite Women



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:26:33

2nd. Josie Wilcox: +1:02

3rd. Holly Harris: +10:57

4th. Megan Williams: +11:12





Kicking off another weekend of racing in New Zealand is the 2020 Oceania Continental Championships in Dunedin. In the downhill racing, Sam Blenkinsop would take a demanding lead over the Elite Men's field, taking the win by over three seconds. Sam Gale was at the top of the race results once again this year with a solid second-place finish. Australian Dean Lucas made the trip over to New Zealand to take third place,seconds behind Blenkinsop.In the Elite Women is would be Sian A'Hern who would take the title by justseconds over Jessica Blewitt. Third place went to Shania Rawson who was the only other Elite Women's rider to get within 20 seconds of A'Hern. Looking at the XC results there were no big surprises with Anton Cooper and Rebecca McConnell taking the continental titles in 2020 with strong victories of around a minute in both races.Interestingly the New Zealand National Championships will be taking place at the same venue tomorrow so expect to see some fast results as riders get a second chance to race the same track.