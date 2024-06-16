Powered by Outside

Final Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist
3rd. Jackson Frew
4th. Niels Bensink

Pro Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Martha Gill
3rd. Shania Rawson
4th. Eloïse Donzallaz



Full Results:

Pro Men

photo

Pro Women

photo



