Final Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Jun 16, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist
3rd.
Jackson Frew
4th.
Niels Bensink
Pro Women
1st.
Jordy Scott
2nd.
Martha Gill
3rd.
Shania Rawson
4th.
Eloïse Donzallaz
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
