Live Results - Rampage 2019

Cam Zink is the first rider to tackle their line. Rampage is always unpredictable, who will emerge victorious at the end of the day?Cam Zink has crashed but he is quickly up and walking.Zink will now be looking to get his line dialled for his second run. Next up is Bienvenido Aguado Alba.Bienvenido Aguado Alba under rotates on the first jump but he gets straight back on his bike to continue his run.Bienvenido Aguado Alba gets a 45.33 for his first run.Carson Storch sends a massive 360 drop!Storch gets an impressive 85.66 for his almost perfect first run.20-year-old Emil Johansson will be hitting the hill next can he repeat his Joyride victory?Johansson takes a unique approach to Rampage with so much of his signature style.Emil Johansson gets a score of 79 for his first-ever Rampage run.Graham Agassiz is the next rider to hit their line.Agassiz seems really happy with his first run and receives 76.33 from the judges. He currently sits in third place.Reed Boggs won the Marzocchi Proving Grounds event and is looking to prove why he should be a Rampage regular at this year's event.Boggs puts down a solid first run, but will it be enough to match Carson Storch?Reed Boggs bumps Agassiz out of the top three with a score of 77.66 as he takes the third-place spot after six riders.Vinny T is dropping in.Vincent Tupin storms into 2nd position with a score of 81.33!Brandon Semenuk will be looking for revenge after last years performance, we could see something very special today if he can put a full run together.Semenuk does not disappoint with an incredible first run.92.33! Brandon Semenuk takes an early lead and is on his way to his third Rampage win, we are in for some amazing runs if anyone can top that score.Current Standings:Semenuk: 92.33 //Carson Storch: 85.66 //Vincent Tupin: 81.33 //Emil Johansson: 79 //Reed Boggs: 77.66 //Graham Agassiz: 76.33 //Bienvenido Aguado Alba: 45.33DJ Brandt has a great run with plenty of technical riding and he even tries to backflip the small lip into the finish area.A 70.33 puts Brandt into 7th, he will definitely be looking for areas to build on for his second run.