Live Results - Rampage 2019

10:18 am PDT
Cam Zink is the first rider to tackle their line. Rampage is always unpredictable, who will emerge victorious at the end of the day? 10:19 am PDT
Cam Zink has crashed but he is quickly up and walking.10:22 am PDT
Zink will now be looking to get his line dialled for his second run. Next up is Bienvenido Aguado Alba.10:24 am PDT
Bienvenido Aguado Alba under rotates on the first jump but he gets straight back on his bike to continue his run. 10:26 am PDT
Bienvenido Aguado Alba gets a 45.33 for his first run.10:31 am PDT
Carson Storch sends a massive 360 drop!10:33 am PDT
Storch gets an impressive 85.66 for his almost perfect first run. 10:35 am PDT
20-year-old Emil Johansson will be hitting the hill next can he repeat his Joyride victory? 10:39 am PDT
Johansson takes a unique approach to Rampage with so much of his signature style. 10:41 am PDT
Emil Johansson gets a score of 79 for his first-ever Rampage run. 10:44 am PDT
Graham Agassiz is the next rider to hit their line. 10:48 am PDT
Agassiz seems really happy with his first run and receives 76.33 from the judges. He currently sits in third place. 10:50 am PDT
Reed Boggs won the Marzocchi Proving Grounds event and is looking to prove why he should be a Rampage regular at this year's event.10:53 am PDT
Boggs puts down a solid first run, but will it be enough to match Carson Storch?10:57 am PDT
Reed Boggs bumps Agassiz out of the top three with a score of 77.66 as he takes the third-place spot after six riders. 10:58 am PDT
Vinny T is dropping in. 11:03 am PDT
Vincent Tupin storms into 2nd position with a score of 81.33!11:04 am PDT
Brandon Semenuk will be looking for revenge after last years performance, we could see something very special today if he can put a full run together. 11:06 am PDT
Semenuk does not disappoint with an incredible first run. 11:09 am PDT
92.33! Brandon Semenuk takes an early lead and is on his way to his third Rampage win, we are in for some amazing runs if anyone can top that score. 11:13 am PDT
Current Standings: 1st.
Semenuk: 92.33 // 2nd.
Carson Storch: 85.66 // 3rd.
Vincent Tupin: 81.33 // 4th.
Emil Johansson: 79 // 5th.
Reed Boggs: 77.66 // 6th.
Graham Agassiz: 76.33 // 7th.
Bienvenido Aguado Alba: 45.3311:16 am PDT
DJ Brandt has a great run with plenty of technical riding and he even tries to backflip the small lip into the finish area. 11:18 am PDT
A 70.33 puts Brandt into 7th, he will definitely be looking for areas to build on for his second run.
