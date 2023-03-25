Final Results: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Mar 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After some wild racing the results are in as Red Bull's 2023 urban DH series concludes on the streets of Mexico.

Camilo Sanchez put down an incredible run to best Jackson Goldstone by a massive two seconds on his enduro bike. Jackson Goldstone is in great form as the race season kicks off and a second place at his second street race is a great result for the first-year Elite racer. Felipe Agurto completes the top three rider, just under three seconds off the leader.

Check out the results below.

Results:

1st. Camilo Sanchez: 1:55.766
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.218
3rd. Felipe Agurto: +2.855
4th. Gabriel Giovannini: +3.112
5th. Adrien Loron: +3.618
6th. Sebastian Holguín: +3.798
7th. Pedro Ferreira: +5.436
8th. Bruno Lavagnino: +5.920
9th. Pablo Aguilar: +8.360
10th. Brendan Fairclough: +9.408
11th. Nicolás Cantu: +10.793
12th. Felipe Rodríguez: +11.665
13th. Tomas Slavik: +1:37.231
14th. Martin Bzra: DNF
15th. Juanfer Velez: DNF



5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Jackson is going to be a PROBLEM in elites this year! Look out!
  • 3 0
 That was incredible to watch. Great coverage by redbull, sure going to miss rob and Claudio once the wc season kicks off. Great run by Jackson but the wining run was insane!
  • 1 0
 Great to see Brendan Fairclough‘s name!
  • 1 0
 Is this jackson's first urban dh race ever?
  • 1 0
 Wow! Jackson Rips!





