Final Results: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Results:

1st. Camilo Sanchez: 1:55.766

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.218

3rd. Felipe Agurto: +2.855

4th. Gabriel Giovannini: +3.112

5th. Adrien Loron: +3.618

6th. Sebastian Holguín: +3.798

7th. Pedro Ferreira: +5.436

8th. Bruno Lavagnino: +5.920

9th. Pablo Aguilar: +8.360

10th. Brendan Fairclough: +9.408

11th. Nicolás Cantu: +10.793

12th. Felipe Rodríguez: +11.665

13th. Tomas Slavik: +1:37.231

14th. Martin Bzra: DNF

15th. Juanfer Velez: DNF



After some wild racing the results are in as Red Bull's 2023 urban DH series concludes on the streets of Mexico.Camilo Sanchez put down an incredible run to best Jackson Goldstone by a massive two seconds on his enduro bike. Jackson Goldstone is in great form as the race season kicks off and a second place at his second street race is a great result for the first-year Elite racer. Felipe Agurto completes the top three rider, just under three seconds off the leader.Check out the results below.You can watch the event live here