Live Updates & Results: Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Red Bull's 2023 urban DH series continues on the streets of Colombia.
Results:
Live Updates:
9:09 am PST
Riders are now on course with Camilo Sanchez kicking off the racing.
9:10 am PST
Camilo Sanchez crashes out at the top of his run, he is most likely out of contention for a top result now.
9:11 am PST
Camilo Sanchez sets a time of 1:32.204 after a difficult run.
9:15 am PST
Juan Nunez falls short of the top time so far by almost four seconds with a time of 1:36.128
9:18 am PST
Felipe Rodriguez is next up and goes across the line in first place after putting down a time of 1:32.062, besting Camilo Sanchez by 0.142 seconds.
9:21 am PST
Sebastian Posada goes into third place with a 1:32.626, half a second off the pace of Felipe Rodriguez
9:24 am PST
Daniel Roura makes a mistake near the bottom of his run and crosses the line 4.728 back in fifth with a time of 1:36.790
9:25 am PST
After the first five riders, the current standings are:
1st. Felipe Rodriguez: 1:32.062
2nd. Camilo Sanchez: +0.142
3rd. Sebastian Posada: +0.564
4th. Juan Nunez: +4.066
5th. Daniel Roura: +4.728
9:27 am PST
Mario Jarrín sees some big risks pay off as he goes into the lead by just over half a second with a time of 1:31.519.
