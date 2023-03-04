Live Updates & Results: Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Mar 4, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull's 2023 urban DH series continues on the streets of Colombia.

You can watch the event live here



Results:





Live Updates:

9:09 am PST

Riders are now on course with Camilo Sanchez kicking off the racing.

9:10 am PST

Camilo Sanchez crashes out at the top of his run, he is most likely out of contention for a top result now.

9:11 am PST

Camilo Sanchez sets a time of 1:32.204 after a difficult run.

9:15 am PST

Juan Nunez falls short of the top time so far by almost four seconds with a time of 1:36.128

9:18 am PST

Felipe Rodriguez is next up and goes across the line in first place after putting down a time of 1:32.062, besting Camilo Sanchez by 0.142 seconds.

9:21 am PST

Sebastian Posada goes into third place with a 1:32.626, half a second off the pace of Felipe Rodriguez

9:24 am PST

Daniel Roura makes a mistake near the bottom of his run and crosses the line 4.728 back in fifth with a time of 1:36.790

9:25 am PST

After the first five riders, the current standings are:

1st. Felipe Rodriguez: 1:32.062
2nd. Camilo Sanchez: +0.142
3rd. Sebastian Posada: +0.564
4th. Juan Nunez: +4.066
5th. Daniel Roura: +4.728

9:27 am PST

Mario Jarrín sees some big risks pay off as he goes into the lead by just over half a second with a time of 1:31.519.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Red Bull


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Side note: RedBull all but confirmed Hardline race series??

www.pinkbike.com/photo/24312841
  • 3 0
 That would be epic
  • 1 0
 Not even sure if I enjoy watching this, it's equal part impressive and stupid.





