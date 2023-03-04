Live Updates & Results: Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Results:







Live Updates:

9:09 am PST



Riders are now on course with Camilo Sanchez kicking off the racing.



9:10 am PST



Camilo Sanchez crashes out at the top of his run, he is most likely out of contention for a top result now.



9:11 am PST



Camilo Sanchez sets a time of 1:32.204 after a difficult run.



9:15 am PST



Juan Nunez falls short of the top time so far by almost four seconds with a time of 1:36.128



9:18 am PST



Felipe Rodriguez is next up and goes across the line in first place after putting down a time of 1:32.062, besting Camilo Sanchez by 0.142 seconds.



9:21 am PST



Sebastian Posada goes into third place with a 1:32.626, half a second off the pace of Felipe Rodriguez



9:24 am PST



Daniel Roura makes a mistake near the bottom of his run and crosses the line 4.728 back in fifth with a time of 1:36.790



9:25 am PST



After the first five riders, the current standings are:



1st. Felipe Rodriguez: 1:32.062

2nd. Camilo Sanchez: +0.142

3rd. Sebastian Posada: +0.564

4th. Juan Nunez: +4.066

5th. Daniel Roura: +4.728



9:27 am PST



Mario Jarrín sees some big risks pay off as he goes into the lead by just over half a second with a time of 1:31.519.

