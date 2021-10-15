Live Updates: Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Szymon Godziek with a suicide no hander along the ridge.

Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here.


Live Updates:


Carson Storch's Course Preview


The Best Moments from Red Bull Rampage Practice So Far





10:16 am PDT

Cam Zink is first to take on the course today with a run that has been looking huge all week.



10:18 am PDT

Cam was on a wild run, managing to land the hardest parts of his run. But he cases a jump right at the bottom of the course to end his run.



10:20 am PDT

Cam Zink scores a 49 for his first run.



10:21 am PDT

Next up is Jaxson Riddle.



10:25 am PDT

Jaxson Riddle looked so comfortable on his run but he has to end it early after a rough landing blows his tire.



10:27 am PDT

Kurt Sorge is about to drop in and hoping to be the first to complete a run today.



10:30 am PDT

Kurt Sorge has decided to wait for the winds to drop before starting his run.



10:35 am PDT

Despite the wind, Kurt puts down an incredible run.



Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


11 Comments

  • 8 1
 I'm in Italy so it's evening now. Is it true love if I take my girlfriend out for dinner instead of watching it? (but I chose a place with WiFi)
  • 1 0
 I’m in the USA right now so it’s lunchtime now. Is it fair to the boss if lunch hour takes till the end of this?
  • 3 0
 Burgers are on the grill, beer is cool. All the best to all the riders. Stay safe! Let’s goooo
  • 3 1
 My boy Vanderpoel going to smash it today! Be safe be well, Robin
  • 2 0
 can we stop using the term nose-press and use nollie instead?
  • 1 0
 nose?

lets just call it a cocaine
  • 1 0
 Got off work early, made pizza and Rampage is on, I'm doing pretty well.
  • 1 0
 West coast crying
  • 1 0
 Love Riddle’s style. Damn flat
  • 1 0
 RIDDLE WTF
  • 1 0
 If he sticks that run it's gonna be so sick. What a dude. Only 20yo too

Post a Comment



