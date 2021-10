Live Updates: Red Bull Rampage 2021

Live Updates:



10:16 am PDT



Cam Zink is first to take on the course today with a run that has been looking huge all week.







10:18 am PDT



Cam was on a wild run, managing to land the hardest parts of his run. But he cases a jump right at the bottom of the course to end his run.







10:20 am PDT



Cam Zink scores a 49 for his first run.







10:21 am PDT



Next up is Jaxson Riddle.







10:25 am PDT



Jaxson Riddle looked so comfortable on his run but he has to end it early after a rough landing blows his tire.







10:27 am PDT



Kurt Sorge is about to drop in and hoping to be the first to complete a run today.







10:30 am PDT



Kurt Sorge has decided to wait for the winds to drop before starting his run.







10:35 am PDT



Despite the wind, Kurt puts down an incredible run.





Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert.