Live Updates: Red Bull Rampage 2021

Riders are hitting their lines now, stay tuned for the final results and live updates from the Utah Desert. Watch the live feed here
.
Live Updates:
10:16 am PDT
Cam Zink is first to take on the course today with a run that has been looking huge all week.
10:18 am PDT
Cam was on a wild run, managing to land the hardest parts of his run. But he cases a jump right at the bottom of the course to end his run.
10:20 am PDT
Cam Zink scores a 49 for his first run.
10:21 am PDT
Next up is Jaxson Riddle.
10:25 am PDT
Jaxson Riddle looked so comfortable on his run but he has to end it early after a rough landing blows his tire.
10:27 am PDT
Kurt Sorge is about to drop in and hoping to be the first to complete a run today.
10:30 am PDT
Kurt Sorge has decided to wait for the winds to drop before starting his run.
10:35 am PDT
Despite the wind, Kurt puts down an incredible run.
