Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Results:

1st. Pedro Ferreira: 2:18.095

2nd. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.099

3rd. Johannes Fischbach: 2:19.027

4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.052

5th. Juan Velez: 2:20.055

6th. Matías Nunez: 2:20.090

7th. Lucas Borba: 2:21.071

8th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.071

9th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.003

10th. Oscar Härnström: 2:25.013

11th. Pedro Burns: 2:26.047

12th. Nicolás Rodriguez: 2:26.58

13th. Felipe Benavides: 2:27.041

14th. Mario Jarrín: 2:28.080

15th. Andreas Kukulis: 2:33.073

16th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:46.033



Live Updates:

10:51 am PST



Riders are now on course with Andreas Kukulis heading out first.



10:53 am PST



Andreas Kukulis sets the first time of the day with a 2:33.73.



10:54 am PST



Bernard Kerr won't be taking to the start line in finals after a huge crash in qualifying.



10:58 am PST



Second rider of the day Sebastián Alfaro goes fastest and only four seconds off the top qualifier.



11:01 am PST



Felipe Benavides crosses the line 2.38 seconds back and slots into 2nd place.



11:04 am PST



Mario Jarrín couldn't match the speed of Sebastián Alfaro and finishes in third place.



11:11 am PST



There are some timing issues on course, but it looks like Matías Nunez is now leading.



11:18 am PST



Alberto Nícolas has a massive crash on the long stair section. Alberto is quickly back on the bike and making his way down the rest of the course.



11:24 am PST



Juan Velez puts together a wild run as he sends big gaps on the stair section. He goes fastest at the bottom of the course despite a small mistake and avoiding a dog on the course.



11:27 am PST



EWS racer Pedro Burns keeps it smooth all the way to the finish line to go fourth. A stray dog on the course did look to slow him down slightly.



11:30 am PST



Felipe Agurto doubles down the big stair section and stays hard on the pedals to cross the line third.



11:33 am PST



One of the favorites for the win today Tomas Slavik does all he can and goes into the top position so far.



11:35 am PST



With five riders left the current top five is:



1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.99

2nd. Juan Velez: 2:20.55

3rd. Matías Nunez: 2:20.90

4th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.71

5th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.03



11:41 am PST



Oscar Härnström can't match the top times and goes sixth.



11:45 am PST



Lucas Borba loses a bit of time at the bottom of the course and finishes fourth.



11:48 am PST



Camilo Sanchez comes off a win at the Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH to take second place by 0.53 seconds.



11:51 am PST



Another favorite for the win Johannes Fischbach powers down the course to go second by 0.28 seconds. There is only one rider left to try and beat Slavik.



11:54 am PST



Pedro Ferreira goes fastest and wins by just 0.04 seconds!



The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2022 as riders take on the tight and technical streets of Valparaiso in Chile. After some incredibly tight racing, Pedro Ferreira took the win over Tomas Slavik by only 0.04 seconds.Check out the full results below.You can watch the replay of the event here