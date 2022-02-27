close
Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2022 as riders take on the tight and technical streets of Valparaiso in Chile. After some incredibly tight racing, Pedro Ferreira took the win over Tomas Slavik by only 0.04 seconds.

Check out the full results below.

You can watch the replay of the event here



Results:

1st. Pedro Ferreira: 2:18.095
2nd. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.099
3rd. Johannes Fischbach: 2:19.027
4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.052
5th. Juan Velez: 2:20.055
6th. Matías Nunez: 2:20.090
7th. Lucas Borba: 2:21.071
8th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.071
9th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.003
10th. Oscar Härnström: 2:25.013
11th. Pedro Burns: 2:26.047
12th. Nicolás Rodriguez: 2:26.58
13th. Felipe Benavides: 2:27.041
14th. Mario Jarrín: 2:28.080
15th. Andreas Kukulis: 2:33.073
16th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:46.033


Live Updates:

10:51 am PST

Riders are now on course with Andreas Kukulis heading out first.

10:53 am PST

Andreas Kukulis sets the first time of the day with a 2:33.73.

10:54 am PST

Bernard Kerr won't be taking to the start line in finals after a huge crash in qualifying.

10:58 am PST

Second rider of the day Sebastián Alfaro goes fastest and only four seconds off the top qualifier.

11:01 am PST

Felipe Benavides crosses the line 2.38 seconds back and slots into 2nd place.

11:04 am PST

Mario Jarrín couldn't match the speed of Sebastián Alfaro and finishes in third place.

11:11 am PST

There are some timing issues on course, but it looks like Matías Nunez is now leading.

11:18 am PST

Alberto Nícolas has a massive crash on the long stair section. Alberto is quickly back on the bike and making his way down the rest of the course.

11:24 am PST

Juan Velez puts together a wild run as he sends big gaps on the stair section. He goes fastest at the bottom of the course despite a small mistake and avoiding a dog on the course.

11:27 am PST

EWS racer Pedro Burns keeps it smooth all the way to the finish line to go fourth. A stray dog on the course did look to slow him down slightly.

11:30 am PST

Felipe Agurto doubles down the big stair section and stays hard on the pedals to cross the line third.

11:33 am PST

One of the favorites for the win today Tomas Slavik does all he can and goes into the top position so far.

11:35 am PST

With five riders left the current top five is:

1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.99
2nd. Juan Velez: 2:20.55
3rd. Matías Nunez: 2:20.90
4th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.71
5th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.03

11:41 am PST

Oscar Härnström can't match the top times and goes sixth.

11:45 am PST

Lucas Borba loses a bit of time at the bottom of the course and finishes fourth.

11:48 am PST

Camilo Sanchez comes off a win at the Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH to take second place by 0.53 seconds.

11:51 am PST

Another favorite for the win Johannes Fischbach powers down the course to go second by 0.28 seconds. There is only one rider left to try and beat Slavik.

11:54 am PST

Pedro Ferreira goes fastest and wins by just 0.04 seconds!



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


