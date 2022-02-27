Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Results:

1st. Pedro Ferreira: 2:18.095

2nd. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.099

3rd. Johannes Fischbach: 2:19.027

4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.052

5th. Juan Velez: 2:20.055

6th. Matías Nunez: 2:20.090

7th. Lucas Borba: 2:21.071

8th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.071

9th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.003

10th. Oscar Härnström: 2:25.013

11th. Pedro Burns: 2:26.047

12th. Nicolás Rodriguez: 2:26.58

13th. Felipe Benavides: 2:27.041

14th. Mario Jarrín: 2:28.080

15th. Andreas Kukulis: 2:33.073

16th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:46.033



Live Updates:

10:51 am PST



Riders are now on course with Andreas Kukulis heading out first.



10:53 am PST



Andreas Kukulis sets the first time of the day with a 2:33.73.



10:54 am PST



Bernard Kerr won't be taking to the start line in finals after a huge crash in qualifying.



10:58 am PST



Second rider of the day Sebastián Alfaro goes fastest and only four seconds off the top qualifier.



11:01 am PST



Felipe Benavides crosses the line 2.38 seconds back and slots into 2nd place.



11:04 am PST



Mario Jarrín couldn't match the speed of Sebastián Alfaro and finishes in third place.



11:11 am PST



There are some timing issues on course, but it looks like Matías Nunez is now leading.



11:18 am PST



Alberto Nícolas has a massive crash on the long stair section. Alberto is quickly back on the bike and making his way down the rest of the course.



11:24 am PST



Juan Velez puts together a wild run as he sends big gaps on the stair section. He goes fastest at the bottom of the course despite a small mistake and avoiding a dog on the course.



11:27 am PST



EWS racer Pedro Burns keeps it smooth all the way to the finish line to go fourth. A stray dog on the course did look to slow him down slightly.



11:30 am PST



Felipe Agurto doubles down the big stair section and stays hard on the pedals to cross the line third.



11:33 am PST



One of the favorites for the win today Tomas Slavik does all he can and goes into the top position so far.



11:35 am PST



With five riders left the current top five is:



1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:18.99

2nd. Juan Velez: 2:20.55

3rd. Matías Nunez: 2:20.90

4th. Felipe Agurto: 2:22.71

5th. Sebastián Alfaro: 2:25.03



11:41 am PST



Oscar Härnström can't match the top times and goes sixth.



11:45 am PST



Lucas Borba loses a bit of time at the bottom of the course and finishes fourth.



11:48 am PST



Camilo Sanchez comes off a win at the Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH to take second place by 0.53 seconds.



11:51 am PST



Another favorite for the win Johannes Fischbach powers down the course to go second by 0.28 seconds. There is only one rider left to try and beat Slavik.



11:54 am PST



Pedro Ferreira goes fastest and wins by just 0.04 seconds!

