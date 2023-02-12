Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2023 as riders take on the tight and technical streets of Valparaiso in Chile.
You can watch the replay of the event here
Results:
1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:16.815
2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: 2:18.300
3rd. Lucas Borba: 2:18.387
4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.920
5th. Felipe Agurto: 2:20.135
6th. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210
7th. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614
8th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112
9th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531
10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830
11th. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158
12th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144
13th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828
14th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291
15th. Adrien Loron: 2:53.143
Mario Jarrín: DNF
Live Updates:
10:38 am PST
Riders are now on course with Pedro Burns kicking off the racing.
10:41 am PST
Pedro Burns sets the first time of the day with a 2:24.158
10:44 am PST
Gonzalo Gajdosech is next up and crosses the finish line with a time of 2:23.830, 0.328 ahead of Pedro Burns.
10:48 am PST
Lewis Buchanan ends his run with a 2:28.144, 4.314 seconds back from Gonzalo Gajdosech.
10:51 am PST
Mario Jarrín has a massive moment on the wallride gap and his rear tire blows off the rim.
10:56 am PST
Milciades Jaque slides out in one of the loose flat turns and goes across the line fourth, with a time of 2:31.828.
11:00 am PST
Lorenzo Guarello is another rider sliding out on the tarmac. Lorenzo enters the finish area with a 2:37.291.
11:02 am PST
With 10 riders to go the current top five are:
1st. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830
2nd. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158
3rd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144
4th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828
5th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291
11:07 am PST
Phil Atwill takes some wild lines and goes fastest by 0.299 with a time of 2:23.531
11:11 am PST
Matías Nuñez gets loose on the stairs but holds it together to secure a time of 2:22.210 and goes into first place by over a second.
11:14 am PST
Gabriel Giovannini puts down an incredible run going green at nearly every split to take second place with a 2:22.614.
11:18 am PST
Alberto Nícolas can't match the pace of the top time and goes third with a time of 2:23.112
11:20 am PST
Adrien Loron was in the lead by over a second but clips the side of the track and goes down. Adrien is quickly back up but he has lost a lot of time.
11:22 am PST
With five riders to go the current top five are:
1st. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210
2nd. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614
3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112
4th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531
5th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830
11:29 am PST
What a run from Camilo Sanchez! Camilo dominates the field so far taking the lead by over two seconds with a time of 2:19.920.
11:32 am PST
Felipe Agurto has a slow start but pulls back a lot of time by the bottom to go into second place with a 2:20.135.
11:36 am PST
Despite ligament damage from practice, Tomas Slavik makes it down the course with a time of 2:16.815 to take first place by a massive three seconds!
11:40 am PST
Lucas Borba is the second to last rider to take on the course and he goes into 2nd with a race time of 2:18.387 after a few mistakes.
11:43 am PST
Juan Fernando Vélez throws down an absolutely wild run but loses time at the bottom and crosses the line in second place.
11:43 am PST
Tomas Slavik takes his third win at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.
Home country/course advantage or no...they beat some fast foreigners on home soil!