Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Results:

1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:16.815

2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: 2:18.300

3rd. Lucas Borba: 2:18.387

4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.920

5th. Felipe Agurto: 2:20.135

6th. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210

7th. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614

8th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112

9th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531

10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830

11th. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158

12th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144

13th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828

14th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291

15th. Adrien Loron: 2:53.143

Mario Jarrín: DNF



Live Updates:

10:38 am PST



Riders are now on course with Pedro Burns kicking off the racing.



10:41 am PST



Pedro Burns sets the first time of the day with a 2:24.158



10:44 am PST



Gonzalo Gajdosech is next up and crosses the finish line with a time of 2:23.830, 0.328 ahead of Pedro Burns.



10:48 am PST



Lewis Buchanan ends his run with a 2:28.144, 4.314 seconds back from Gonzalo Gajdosech.



10:51 am PST



Mario Jarrín has a massive moment on the wallride gap and his rear tire blows off the rim.



10:56 am PST



Milciades Jaque slides out in one of the loose flat turns and goes across the line fourth, with a time of 2:31.828.



11:00 am PST



Lorenzo Guarello is another rider sliding out on the tarmac. Lorenzo enters the finish area with a 2:37.291.



11:02 am PST



With 10 riders to go the current top five are:



1st. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830

2nd. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158

3rd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144

4th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828

5th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291





11:07 am PST



Phil Atwill takes some wild lines and goes fastest by 0.299 with a time of 2:23.531



11:11 am PST



Matías Nuñez gets loose on the stairs but holds it together to secure a time of 2:22.210 and goes into first place by over a second.



11:14 am PST



Gabriel Giovannini puts down an incredible run going green at nearly every split to take second place with a 2:22.614.



11:18 am PST



Alberto Nícolas can't match the pace of the top time and goes third with a time of 2:23.112



11:20 am PST



Adrien Loron was in the lead by over a second but clips the side of the track and goes down. Adrien is quickly back up but he has lost a lot of time.



11:22 am PST



With five riders to go the current top five are:



1st. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210

2nd. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614

3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112

4th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531

5th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830





11:29 am PST



What a run from Camilo Sanchez! Camilo dominates the field so far taking the lead by over two seconds with a time of 2:19.920.



11:32 am PST



Felipe Agurto has a slow start but pulls back a lot of time by the bottom to go into second place with a 2:20.135.



11:36 am PST



Despite ligament damage from practice, Tomas Slavik makes it down the course with a time of 2:16.815 to take first place by a massive three seconds!



11:40 am PST



Lucas Borba is the second to last rider to take on the course and he goes into 2nd with a race time of 2:18.387 after a few mistakes.



11:43 am PST



Juan Fernando Vélez throws down an absolutely wild run but loses time at the bottom and crosses the line in second place.



11:43 am PST



Tomas Slavik takes his third win at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.



The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2023 as riders take on the tight and technical streets of Valparaiso in Chile.You can watch the replay of the event here