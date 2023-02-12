Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Feb 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2023 as riders take on the tight and technical streets of Valparaiso in Chile.

You can watch the replay of the event here



Results:

1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:16.815
2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: 2:18.300
3rd. Lucas Borba: 2:18.387
4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.920
5th. Felipe Agurto: 2:20.135
6th. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210
7th. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614
8th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112
9th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531
10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830
11th. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158
12th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144
13th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828
14th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291
15th. Adrien Loron: 2:53.143
Mario Jarrín: DNF


Live Updates:

10:38 am PST

Riders are now on course with Pedro Burns kicking off the racing.

10:41 am PST

Pedro Burns sets the first time of the day with a 2:24.158

10:44 am PST

Gonzalo Gajdosech is next up and crosses the finish line with a time of 2:23.830, 0.328 ahead of Pedro Burns.

10:48 am PST

Lewis Buchanan ends his run with a 2:28.144, 4.314 seconds back from Gonzalo Gajdosech.

10:51 am PST

Mario Jarrín has a massive moment on the wallride gap and his rear tire blows off the rim.

10:56 am PST

Milciades Jaque slides out in one of the loose flat turns and goes across the line fourth, with a time of 2:31.828.

11:00 am PST

Lorenzo Guarello is another rider sliding out on the tarmac. Lorenzo enters the finish area with a 2:37.291.

11:02 am PST

With 10 riders to go the current top five are:

1st. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830
2nd. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158
3rd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144
4th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828
5th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291


11:07 am PST

Phil Atwill takes some wild lines and goes fastest by 0.299 with a time of 2:23.531

11:11 am PST

Matías Nuñez gets loose on the stairs but holds it together to secure a time of 2:22.210 and goes into first place by over a second.

11:14 am PST

Gabriel Giovannini puts down an incredible run going green at nearly every split to take second place with a 2:22.614.

11:18 am PST

Alberto Nícolas can't match the pace of the top time and goes third with a time of 2:23.112

11:20 am PST

Adrien Loron was in the lead by over a second but clips the side of the track and goes down. Adrien is quickly back up but he has lost a lot of time.

11:22 am PST

With five riders to go the current top five are:

1st. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210
2nd. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614
3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112
4th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531
5th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830


11:29 am PST

What a run from Camilo Sanchez! Camilo dominates the field so far taking the lead by over two seconds with a time of 2:19.920.

11:32 am PST

Felipe Agurto has a slow start but pulls back a lot of time by the bottom to go into second place with a 2:20.135.

11:36 am PST

Despite ligament damage from practice, Tomas Slavik makes it down the course with a time of 2:16.815 to take first place by a massive three seconds!

11:40 am PST

Lucas Borba is the second to last rider to take on the course and he goes into 2nd with a race time of 2:18.387 after a few mistakes.

11:43 am PST

Juan Fernando Vélez throws down an absolutely wild run but loses time at the bottom and crosses the line in second place.

11:43 am PST

Tomas Slavik takes his third win at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.



3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wow. Looks like there should a few World Cup contenders to come out of South America soon with that way they stacked the upper part of that field.
Home country/course advantage or no...they beat some fast foreigners on home soil!
  • 2 0
 I’m happy that it was only delayed by about 4 mins
  • 3 0
 Yes Slavik





