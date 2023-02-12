Final Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2023

Results:

1st. Tomas Slavik: 2:16.815

2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: 2:18.300

3rd. Lucas Borba: 2:18.387

4th. Camilo Sanchez: 2:19.920

5th. Felipe Agurto: 2:20.135

6th. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210

7th. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614

8th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112

9th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531

10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830

11th. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158

12th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144

13th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828

14th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291

15th. Adrien Loron: 2:53.143

Mario Jarrín: DNF



Live Updates:

10:38 am PST



Riders are now on course with Pedro Burns kicking off the racing.



10:41 am PST



Pedro Burns sets the first time of the day with a 2:24.158



10:44 am PST



Gonzalo Gajdosech is next up and crosses the finish line with a time of 2:23.830, 0.328 ahead of Pedro Burns.



10:48 am PST



Lewis Buchanan ends his run with a 2:28.144, 4.314 seconds back from Gonzalo Gajdosech.



10:51 am PST



Mario Jarrín has a massive moment on the wallride gap and his rear tire blows off the rim.



10:56 am PST



Milciades Jaque slides out in one of the loose flat turns and goes across the line fourth, with a time of 2:31.828.



11:00 am PST



Lorenzo Guarello is another rider sliding out on the tarmac. Lorenzo enters the finish area with a 2:37.291.



11:02 am PST



With 10 riders to go the current top five are:



1st. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830

2nd. Pedro Burns: 2:24.158

3rd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:28.144

4th. Milciades Jaque: 2:31.828

5th. Lorenzo Guarello: 2:37.291





11:07 am PST



Phil Atwill takes some wild lines and goes fastest by 0.299 with a time of 2:23.531



11:11 am PST



Matías Nuñez gets loose on the stairs but holds it together to secure a time of 2:22.210 and goes into first place by over a second.



11:14 am PST



Gabriel Giovannini puts down an incredible run going green at nearly every split to take second place with a 2:22.614.



11:18 am PST



Alberto Nícolas can't match the pace of the top time and goes third with a time of 2:23.112



11:20 am PST



Adrien Loron was in the lead by over a second but clips the side of the track and goes down. Adrien is quickly back up but he has lost a lot of time.



11:22 am PST



With five riders to go the current top five are:



1st. Matías Nuñez: 2:22.210

2nd. Gabriel Giovannini: 2:22.614

3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 2:23.112

4th. Phil Atwill: 2:23.531

5th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.830





11:29 am PST



What a run from Camilo Sanchez! Camilo dominates the field so far taking the lead by over two seconds with a time of 2:19.920.



11:32 am PST



Felipe Agurto has a slow start but pulls back a lot of time by the bottom to go into second place with a 2:20.135.



11:36 am PST



Despite ligament damage from practice, Tomas Slavik makes it down the course with a time of 2:16.815 to take first place by a massive three seconds!



11:40 am PST



Lucas Borba is the second to last rider to take on the course and he goes into 2nd with a race time of 2:18.387 after a few mistakes.



11:43 am PST



Juan Fernando Vélez throws down an absolutely wild run but loses time at the bottom and crosses the line in second place.



11:43 am PST



Tomas Slavik takes his third win at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo.

