Live Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl has one race left as a junior and will depart the start gate last tomorrow.

The Junior results are in from Snowshoe, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.

Vali Höll continued her domination of the Junior Women with another win in Snowshoe and takes the overall title in her final Junior year. 2020 is going to be interesting as she heads up to the Elite ranks. Anna Newkirk takes second place almost 12 seconds off the pace of Höll and takes 2nd overall. Third place today goes to Atherton Racing's Mille Johnset also taking third in the 2019 series. In the Junior Men, Thibaut Daprela is back at the top and takes the win by a staggering six seconds. Daprela also leaves Snowshoe with the Junior overall title. Second place today goes to Luke Meier-Smith and he is closely followed by Lucas Cruz who takes third in the race today and in the overall. Despite not starting today the current Junior World Champion Kye A'Hern finishes second in the series, only eight points ahead of Cruz.


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:11.898
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +6.093
3rd. Lucas Cruz: +6.921
4th. Matthew Sterling: +7.864
5th. Janosch Klaus: +8.211


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:46.865
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +11.906
3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.634
4th. Mckenna Merten: +1:05.869


Live Race Updates:

8:10 am PDT: The Elite Women will be starting at 9:30 am PDT // 12:30 pm EDT // 17:30 pm BST // 18:30 CEST // 4:30 am NZST //


Full Results:
Junior Women


Junior Men


Overall Standings:
Junior Women


Junior Men



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
174095 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
125771 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
83261 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
77376 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
71011 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
61790 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
55395 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
54746 views

12 Comments

  • 3 0
 Vali Höll has already posted a time well faster than Tracey Hannah’s quali! Can anyone who’s there confirm how much the track has dried out? Could be close!
  • 2 0
 Nice to see daprela back at his real pace. Can't wait to see what he can do in his first elite year!
  • 1 0
 Junior men fastest time is 12 seconds faster iirc
  • 2 1
 Always rad to see Vali Höll dominate. Stoked to see what she does in elites, and if she's even been going full gas in races so far.
  • 1 0
 Why did Kye not start? Crash earlier?
  • 1 0
 Doesn't even seem to be listed as coming up on redbull. What gives ?
  • 1 1
 Why cant i find live broadcast thru redbulltv??
  • 2 0
 The juniors are not streamed.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017811
Mobile Version of Website