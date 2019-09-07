Live Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019



Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:11.898

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +6.093

3rd. Lucas Cruz: +6.921

4th. Matthew Sterling: +7.864

5th. Janosch Klaus: +8.211





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:46.865

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +11.906

3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.634

4th. Mckenna Merten: +1:05.869





Live Race Updates:



8:10 am PDT: The Elite Women will be starting at 9:30 am PDT // 12:30 pm EDT // 17:30 pm BST // 18:30 CEST // 4:30 am NZST //





Full Results:

Junior Women

Junior Men

Overall Standings:

Junior Women

Junior Men

The Junior results are in from Snowshoe, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.Vali Höll continued her domination of the Junior Women with another win in Snowshoe and takes the overall title in her final Junior year. 2020 is going to be interesting as she heads up to the Elite ranks. Anna Newkirk takes second place almost 12 seconds off the pace of Höll and takes 2nd overall. Third place today goes to Atherton Racing's Mille Johnset also taking third in the 2019 series. In the Junior Men, Thibaut Daprela is back at the top and takes the win by a staggering six seconds. Daprela also leaves Snowshoe with the Junior overall title. Second place today goes to Luke Meier-Smith and he is closely followed by Lucas Cruz who takes third in the race today and in the overall. Despite not starting today the current Junior World Champion Kye A'Hern finishes second in the series, only eight points ahead of Cruz.