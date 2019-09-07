Live Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

The Junior results are in from Snowshoe, stay tuned for live updates from the Elite Men and Women's racing.
Vali Höll continued her domination of the Junior Women with another win in Snowshoe and takes the overall title in her final Junior year. 2020 is going to be interesting as she heads up to the Elite ranks. Anna Newkirk takes second place almost 12 seconds off the pace of Höll and takes 2nd overall. Third place today goes to Atherton Racing's Mille Johnset also taking third in the 2019 series. In the Junior Men, Thibaut Daprela is back at the top and takes the win by a staggering six seconds. Daprela also leaves Snowshoe with the Junior overall title. Second place today goes to Luke Meier-Smith and he is closely followed by Lucas Cruz who takes third in the race today and in the overall. Despite not starting today the current Junior World Champion Kye A'Hern finishes second in the series, only eight points ahead of Cruz.
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:11.898
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +6.093
3rd. Lucas Cruz: +6.921
4th. Matthew Sterling: +7.864
5th. Janosch Klaus: +8.211
Junior Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:46.865
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +11.906
3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.634
4th. Mckenna Merten: +1:05.869
Live Race Updates:Full Results:Junior WomenJunior MenOverall Standings:Junior WomenJunior Men
8:10 am PDT: The Elite Women will be starting at 9:30 am PDT // 12:30 pm EDT // 17:30 pm BST // 18:30 CEST // 4:30 am NZST //
