Live Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Sep 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Can Kate Courtney finish the season on a high note with a win

Racing is underway in Snowshoe for the final round of 2019, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing.


Live Race Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW



9:20 am PDT The Elite Women are off! With just 20 points between Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney, we are guaranteed a big fight for the overall.

9:21 am PDT Jolanda Neff takes the lead straight away, it looks like she is ready to battle for the overall after a disappointing XCC race on Friday.

9:23 am PDT It's Jolanda and Kate right at the front as they go into the first technical section.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2019 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
95717 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
84411 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
81971 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
57494 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
55653 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
54170 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
51451 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
50625 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013768
Mobile Version of Website