Live Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Racing is underway in Snowshoe for the final round of 2019, stay tuned for live updates from today's racing.
9:20 am PDT
The Elite Women are off! With just 20 points between Jolanda Neff and Kate Courtney, we are guaranteed a big fight for the overall.9:21 am PDT
Jolanda Neff takes the lead straight away, it looks like she is ready to battle for the overall after a disappointing XCC race on Friday. 9:23 am PDT
It's Jolanda and Kate right at the front as they go into the first technical section.
