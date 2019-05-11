Final Results: Swiss Bike Cup



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:28:12.2

2nd. Mathias Fluckiger: +0:07.4

3rd. Lars Forster: +0:42.2

4th. Andri Frischknecht: +0:58.6

5th. Simon Andreassen: +2:05.2





Elite Women



1st. Kate Courtney: 1:26:53.9

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0:29.0

3rd. Ramona Forchini: +0:37.2

4th. Nicole Koller: +1:22.6

5th. Linda Indergand: +1:23.4





Reigning World Champions and teammates Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney took the win at the Swiss Bike Cup, with just a week to go until the first round of the XC World Cup they are looking in good form for the 2019 season.In the Elite Men's race Schurter would take the win with asecond gap to 2nd place rider Mathias Fluckiger. Scott-Sram teammates Lars Forster and Andri Frischknecht would place third and fourth after a great day for the team. Over two minutes back Simon Andreassen would cross the line in fifth position.Kate Courtney would take a demanding win in the Elite Women's race with an almost thirty-second gap to Jolanda Neff in second place. Neff the current European and 2018 World Cup series winner will be looking to get the top spot in next weekends race in Albstadt. Ramona Forchini would fall eight seconds back from Neff in third and the top five would be completed by Nicole Koller and Linda Indergand.