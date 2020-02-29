Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Results:



Men:



1st. Ed Masters: 18:52.71

2nd. Cole Lucas: 5.91

3rd. Matt Walker: +18.81

4th. Keegan Wright: +18.99

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +21.03





Women:



1st. Rae Morrison: 22:42.16

2nd. Kate Weatherly: +1:11.21

3rd. Georgia Astle: +1:22.35

4th. Leanna Curtis: +1:38.60

5th. Phoebe Coers: +1:38.72





Full Results:





Crankworx Rotorua is now fully underway and with the first event, the, complete it also means the 2020 racing season is finally upon us. In the Men's racing, it was Ed Masters who managed to best the competition walking away with a nearly six-second lead on the closest rider. Masters looks to be recovering well from the injury that stopped his 2019 season in Northstar and by the end of the month, we will see him back at the EWS in Manizales. In second place was Cole Lucas who still managed to keep a good distance ahead of Masters' teammate Matt Walker who crossed the line 18 seconds back in third place.For the Women, Rae Morrison took a commanding lead with a time that placed her over a minute ahead of the rest of the riders and was unbeatable throughout the day winning every stage. Coming behind her in second was Kate Weatherly, another recovering rider who picked up a spinal injury at the downhill World Championships last year. Trailing Weatherly by another ten seconds in third place was Georgia Astle who just managed to stay within a minute and a half of the fastest womens time. Check out the full results from the Toa Enduro below.