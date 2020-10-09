Final Results: U23 Men - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

Men s start.

The results are in from the U23 Men's XC World Champs with the British rider Thomas Pidcock taking the win by nearly two minutes. This is Pidcock's second rainbow jersey this week after he also won the e-MTB World Championships earlier this week. Check out the results below.



Results:

1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:08:15
2nd. Christopher Blevins: +1:52
3rd. Joel Roth: +3:05
4th. Simone Avondetto: +3:21
5th. Sean Fincham: +3:46



Full Results:




11 Comments

 Christopher Blevins is a wizard. Check out his IG from earlier in the week- manualing his XC bike through the pump track like it’s nothing.
 Two minutes back.
 Tom Pidcock has been different gravy these last few races, I hope Ineos let him keep rolling on the mtb's.
 100% with you.
I get why he wants to go to Ineos- but such a loss for MTB.
 Piddock should give downhill a go as well
 He actually did some DH runs when on a training camp in Italy a month or so ago; it was on his Instagram.....
  • 3 0
 Atta boy Finch
 Why does XC differentiate U23's and adults, yet DH is 17/18ish?
  • 3 0
 Just looking at the ages of a lot of the riders winning or getting on the podium at big events there doesn't seem to be much need for a U23 class in DH racing.
 XC also has 17/18ish ... it's called juniors classification (races went down yesterday).

There is just no U23 classification in DH. For me U23 is strange anyway. Old enough to just call it adults / elite race Big Grin
 The difference in speed between a full grown adult and a early 20ish in XC is massive. There's also the 80% rule, so almost no upcoming Junior would be able to even finish race.

