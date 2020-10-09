Final Results: U23 Men - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

Results:

Full Results:

The results are in from the U23 Men's XC World Champs with the British rider Thomas Pidcock taking the win by nearly two minutes. This is Pidcock's second rainbow jersey this week after he also won the e-MTB World Championships earlier this week. Check out the results below.Thomas Pidcock: 1:08:15Christopher Blevins:Joel Roth:Simone Avondetto:Sean Fincham: