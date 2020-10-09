Final Results: U23 Men - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

The results are in from the U23 Men's XC World Champs with the British rider Thomas Pidcock taking the win by nearly two minutes. This is Pidcock's second rainbow jersey this week after he also won the e-MTB World Championships earlier this week. Check out the results below.
Results:1st.
Thomas Pidcock: 1:08:152nd.
Christopher Blevins: +1:523rd.
Joel Roth: +3:054th.
Simone Avondetto: +3:215th.
Sean Fincham: +3:46
Full Results:
11 Comments
I get why he wants to go to Ineos- but such a loss for MTB.
There is just no U23 classification in DH. For me U23 is strange anyway. Old enough to just call it adults / elite race
