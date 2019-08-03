Final Results: Val di Sole 4X World Championships 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Florian Gärtner  

Elite Men

1st. Romain Mayet (FRA)
2nd. Elliott Heap (GBR)
3rd. Felix Beckeman (SWE)
4th. Urban Rotnik (SLO)
5th. Tomas Slavik (CZE)



Elite Women

1st. Romana Labounkova (CZE)
2nd. Natasha Bradley (GBR)
3rd. Mathilde Bernard (FRA)
4th. Raphaela Richter (GER)
5th. Anna Newkirk (USA)


UCI press release

