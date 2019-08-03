Final Results: Val di Sole 4X World Championships 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
The warm support of the crowd cheering for the 4X World Championship riders has been the icing of this great day of UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, here in Val di Sole. Congrats to @romainmayet and @romanalabounkova: 2019 4X World Champions! 💪🏻💪🏻 Credits: @alexluise @mmondini_photo @alicerussolo @mariotti_mauro_fotografo #valdisole #valdisoleworldcup #uciworlds #ucimtbworldcup #worldcup #4x #worldchampionship #worldchampion #podium #goldmedal #visittrentino #valdisolebikeland #valdisole2019 #bikeparkvaldisole @uci_cycling @valdisoletrentino
#MAKE4XGREATAGAIN
