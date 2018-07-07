RACING

Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
FULL RESULTS AND LIVE TIMING.

Junior Men

1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 3:53.411
2nd. KERR Henry 3:54.546 +1.135
3rd. BUTLER Patrick 3:56.790 +3.379
4th. EDWARDS Kade 3:57.816 +4.405
5th. LEHMANN Hannes 3:59.006
Junior Women

1st. HOLL Valentina 4:43.057
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:00.413 +17.356
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:00.673 +17.616
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:03.574 +20.517
5th. SORIANO Samantha 5:05.744 +22.687




Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
136865 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
101307 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
72228 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
71824 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
62043 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
57580 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
42906 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39503 views

9 Comments

  • + 9
 Pat Butler 3rd place!!!!!! So happy for you Pat, mum and dad would be very proud! Stoked for you!! Top speed as well!
  • + 2
 Frixtalon to start in 20th after qualifying 4th. :/

There's a start list and live timing on here:

www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2018-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup/162153118/widgets/live-timing-results-185534
  • + 1
 1st place qualifier goes down last!!!!! what the hell is this.... I can get behind their thinking behind the new start list, but I think they should let the protected riders that didn't get a good result go down first and not touch the sacred top 10!! also why is Shaw going down last and not pierron that just makes no sense. Pierron being first in points, and yesterday's fastest qualifier. This has angered me...
  • + 6
 VALi DI SOLE!!!!
  • + 3
 The only thing as consistent as Vali winning every race is daylight coming second.
  • + 1
 Good to see 2 young Brits in the junior top 5
  • + 1
 The elite women field is going to get very interesting when vali turns 18
  • + 2
 Yeah Vali
  • + 2
 Vali Höll. Holy smokes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023126
Mobile Version of Website