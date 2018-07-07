Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

.
Junior Men
1st. DAPRELA Thibaut 3:53.411
2nd. KERR Henry 3:54.546 +1.135
3rd. BUTLER Patrick 3:56.790 +3.379
4th. EDWARDS Kade 3:57.816 +4.405
5th. LEHMANN Hannes 3:59.006
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 4:43.057
2nd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:00.413 +17.356
3rd. JOHNSET Mille 5:00.673 +17.616
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:03.574 +20.517
5th. SORIANO Samantha 5:05.744 +22.687
9 Comments
There's a start list and live timing on here:
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2018-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup/162153118/widgets/live-timing-results-185534
Post a Comment