Live Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

The Junior results are in, stay tuned for live updates and the Elite Men and Women's results as they come in from Italy.
Junior Men
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 4:09.626
2nd. Zak Gomilscek: +0.339
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +0.418
4th. Sam Gale: +1.810
5th. Janosch Klaus: +2.560
Junior Women
1st. Mille Johnset: 5:06.790
2nd. Vali Höll: +1.095
3rd. Anne Newkirk: +27.005
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +51.904
5th. Nastasia Gimenez: +1:04.055
3:00 am PDT: Elite Women will be starting at // 3:30am PDT // 12:30pm CEST // 11:30am BST // 20:30pm AEST // 22:30pm NZST //
3:31 am PDT: Carina Cappellari is on track to set the first Elite Women's time of the day.
3:35 am PDT: Cappellari crosses the line with a time of 5:01.481. This is still around thirty seconds off Tracey Hannah's qualifying time.
3:36 am PDT: Melanie Chappaz goes over three seconds faster and takes over the hot seat.
3:40 am PDT: With ten riders to go the current top five is: 1st. Melanie Chappaz // 2nd. Carina Cappellari // 3rd, Alia Marcellini // 4th. Sandra Rubesam // 5th. Agnes Delest //
3:45 am PDT: Emilie Siegenthaler goes fastest by 5.588 seconds. They are slowly getting closer to Hannah's qualifying time.
3:48 am PDT: Mariana Salazar is way back as she reaches the bottom of the track and now sits fifth with a lot of riders still to come.
3:50 am PDT: After losing a lot of time in split two Monika Hrastnik was able to recover almost four seconds on the second half of the track and slots into second place.
3:52 am PDT: Kate Weatherly also caught back up to Siegenthaler's time and comes within two seconds of the current leader and goes 2nd with six riders left.
3:54 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann goes down and loses a ton of time in a nasty crash.
3:56 am PDT: Camille Balanche is almost four seconds up at split three!
3:58 am PDT: Balanche goes fastest by 8.269 seconds.
4:00 am PDT: Eleonora Farina goes down as well, this is going to be a tough track for everyone today with the mixture of wet and dry conditions.
4:01 am PDT: Despite a crash and a flat rear tire Farina gets a time that puts her fifth with three riders at the top of the hill.
4:03 am PDT: Veronika Widmann is having a great run, going green at the first two splits.
4:04 am PDT: Widmann crashes in the same spot as Nina Hoffmann. The roots are absolutely lethal today.
4:05 am PDT: Veronika Widmann goes second, making up over four seconds after her crash.
4:06 am PDT: Marine Cabirou is almost ten seconds ahead at split two. Can she take the win today?
4:07 am PDT: Cabirou is on a wild run, 13 seconds up at split three.
4:09 am PDT: The French national champion goes fastest by over 18 seconds! She is the first rider to beat Tracey Hannah qualifying time.
4:10 am PDT: Tracey Hannah can't match Cabirou's time and is over five seconds off the pace at the 2nd split.
