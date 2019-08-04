Live Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Live Race Updates:



3:20 am PDT The Elite Women are off! Can Kate Courtney take another win today?



3:24 am PDT Kate Courtney started on the second row after Friday's short track race but has quickly caught up with the leading riders on the first climb.



3:26 am PDT Pauline Ferrand Prevot leads after the start loop.



3:28 am PDT Kate Courtney, Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand Prevot are starting to create a gap back to the rest of the leading group on the first climb of lap one.



3:30 am PDT Courtney makes a small mistake on a technical section and loses Neff and Ferrand Prevot.



3:34 am PDT Jolanda Neff is now leading with a five-second gap back to Pauline Ferrand Prevot. The chasing group is now a further ten seconds back from Ferrand Prevot.



3:36 am PDT Ferrand Prevot has caught Neff on the next climb and they are back together as they head into the second half of the lap.



3:40 am PDT Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand Prevot has created a gap of ?? seconds after the second lap.



3:41 am PDT Top five Elite Women after lap one: 1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot // 2nd. Jolanda Neff // 3rd. Anne Tauber // 4th. Sina Frei // 5th. Rebecca Mcconnell //



3:46 am PDT Kate Courtney seems to be struggling to find speed today and is continuing to drop behind the leading riders.



3:47 am PDT Pauline Ferrand Prevot has managed to build a 16 second lead over Jolanda Neff.



3:54 am PDT Ferrand Prevot now leads by over 30 seconds and it looks like the chasing group might close in on Neff.



3:57 am PDT Top five Elite Women after lap two: 1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot // 2nd. Jolanda Neff // 3rd. Jenny Rissveds // 4th. Rebecca Mcconnell // 5th. Sina Frei //



4:00 am PDT Jenny Rissveds and Rebecca Mcconnell have caught up with Neff.



4:04 am PDT The gap from the chasing group to Pauline Ferrand Prevot is now at nearly 50 seconds.



4:10 am PDT Jenny Rissveds has passed Jolanda Neff.



4:12 am PDT Top five Elite Women after lap three: 1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot // 2nd. Jenny Rissveds // 3rd. Jolanda Neff // 4th. Chloe Woodruff // 5th. Rebecca Mcconnell //



4:16 am PDT Jolanda Neff has pulled a gap on Jenny Rissveds, can she catch up with Pauline Ferrand Prevot?



4:21 am PDT Neff has closed the gap to just 25 seconds, we could see a sprint finish if she can keep closing down on Ferrand Prevot.





Racing is underway in Italy as riders take to the track for the fifth round of the XC World Cup, stay tuned for live updates from Val di Sole.