Final Results and Live Timing - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
Jul 1, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Results:
Junior Men
1 // Finn Iles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Kade Edwards
Junior Women
1 // Megan James
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Beatrice Migliorini
Standings:
Junior Men
Junior Women
