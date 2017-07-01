RACING

Final Results and Live Timing - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jul 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  



Results:

Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Kade Edwards


Junior Women

1 // Megan James
2 // Melanie Chappaz
3 // Beatrice Migliorini





Standings:

Junior Men


Junior Women



