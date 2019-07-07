Live Results: Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Racing is underway in Vallnord as riders take to the track for the third round of the XC World Cup, stay tuned for live updates from Andorra.
Live Race Updates:
3:20 am PDT The Elite Women are off, can Kate Courtney make it three in a row?
3:20 am PDT A big crash at the start causes a huge pile-up on the first corner.
3:22 am PDT Kate Courtney takes the lead.
3:25 am PDT Eva Lechner is leading at the first split, closely followed by Courtney. Jolanda Neff is 34 seconds back.
3:30 am PDT Catharine Pendrel goes to the front after the tech zone.
3:35 am PDT Top five Elite Women after lap one: 1st. Catharine Pendrel 2nd. Kate Courtney 3rd. Anne Tauber 4th. Sina Frei 5th. Anne Terpstra
3:38 am PDT Kate Courtney seems to be dropping back from the leaders and now sits in fifth place, 14 seconds of the pace.
