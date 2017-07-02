Pinkbike.com
Final Results - Vallnord XC World Cup 2017
Jul 1, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Elite Women
1 // Yana Belomoina
2 // Annika Langvad
3 // Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja
U23 Women
1 // Sina Frei
2 // Kate Courtney
3 // Evie Richards
U23 Men
1 // Simon Andreassen
2 // Alan Hatherly
3 // Martins Blums
