RACING

Final Results - Vallnord XC World Cup 2017

Jul 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Women

1 // Yana Belomoina
2 // Annika Langvad
3 // Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja



U23 Women

1 // Sina Frei
2 // Kate Courtney
3 // Evie Richards


U23 Men

1 // Simon Andreassen
2 // Alan Hatherly
3 // Martins Blums



