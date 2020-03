Results:



Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:27.588

2nd. Luca Shaw: +1.471

3rd. Neko Mulally: +3.044

4th. Steven Walton: +5.713

5th. Walker Shaw: +7.719





Women:



1st. Frida Ronning: 3:00.237

2nd. Rachel Pageau: +12.358

3rd. Kera Linn: +16.98

4th. Mazie Hayden: +25.119

5th. Ella Erickson: +28.134





Full Results:

After taking the fastest qualifying spots yesterday both Dakotah Norton and Frida Ronning have backed it up with the top times on race day. Check out the full results from the event below.