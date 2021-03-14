Final Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Mar 14, 2021
First win of the year for Charlie Harrison

The US DH series kicks off its 2021 season with some wild racing at Windrock.

In the Elite Men's racing, Charlie Harrison comes out on top with a lead of just 0.08 seconds on Dakotah Norton. Fastest qualifier Luca Shaw had a massive crash when a broken chain locked up his rear wheel over the triple jump just within view of the finish line. Aaron Gwin also appears to have had some issues as he posted on Instagram where he said: "Unfortunately nailed a tree at the top of my race run and got stuck tryin to get around the next one. Bummed and sore but overall great weekend good to be on the podium still."

For the Elite Women, Frida Helena Ronning improves upon her second place in qualifying to master the tricky conditions and take the top spot by over one and a half seconds. Kailey Skelton drops one place and crosses the line in 2nd, while Mazie Hayden finishes third, 14 seconds off the pace.

Check out the full results from qualifying below


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Charlie Harrison: 2:23.17
2nd. Dakotah Norton: +0.08
3rd. Steven Walton: +1.84
4th. Aaron Gwin: +2.40
5th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +3.29


Elite Women:

1st. Frida Helena Ronning: 2:56.12
2nd. Kailey Skelton: +1.36
3rd. Mazie Hayden: +14.03
4th. Caroline Washam: +14.88
5th. Ella Erickson: +19.44



Cat1 17-18 Men:

1st. Chris Grice: 2:27.46
2nd. Keegan Rowley: +4.12
3rd. Dean Lindsey: +8.32
4th. Parker Nishkian: +11.06
5th. Brooks Hudson: +11.26




Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Cat1 17-18 Men:




