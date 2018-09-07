Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
Sep 7, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
See who is going to be starting when.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Find out everything you need to know about the event in the
Essential Guide to DH World Championships
.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
80242 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
72596 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
60125 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
54540 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
49435 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
39937 views
Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
38607 views
New Zealand's Only Tandem DH Racers Take On Megavalanche & More
36921 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
vic690
(14 mins ago)
UCI seems to be a real joke..why killing the show for some stupid rule ??
If we’re lucky enough we will see another race with no hot seat changes..oh damn..here in Italy we’re even not lucky to see the whole race..
THANKS UCI
[Reply]
+ 5
WenyuDJason
(50 mins ago)
沙发
[Reply]
+ 3
chezotron
(36 mins ago)
What exactly was the point of qualifying? Culling the herd?
[Reply]
+ 1
Verbl-Kint
(2 mins ago)
In a word, yes.
[Reply]
+ 2
TimnberG
(17 mins ago)
Why can't we just go back to fastest qualifier goes down the hill last?
[Reply]
+ 1
SlodownU
(4 mins ago)
Because being consistent with how every other race was run this year would make way too much sense.
[Reply]
+ 3
poah
(33 mins ago)
I fucking hate the UCI
[Reply]
+ 1
rol79
(9 mins ago)
so we are not going to see Martin Maes run...
[Reply]
+ 1
slayemf
(37 mins ago)
58
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032427
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
If we’re lucky enough we will see another race with no hot seat changes..oh damn..here in Italy we’re even not lucky to see the whole race..
THANKS UCI
Post a Comment