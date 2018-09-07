RACING

Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

Sep 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Mr Hart on the warm up spin looking forward to first runs.

See who is going to be starting when.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women


Find out everything you need to know about the event in the Essential Guide to DH World Championships.

Must Read This Week
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
80242 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
72596 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
60125 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
54540 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
49435 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
39937 views
Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
38607 views
New Zealand's Only Tandem DH Racers Take On Megavalanche & More
36921 views

9 Comments

  • + 1
 UCI seems to be a real joke..why killing the show for some stupid rule ??
If we’re lucky enough we will see another race with no hot seat changes..oh damn..here in Italy we’re even not lucky to see the whole race..
THANKS UCI
  • + 5
 沙发
  • + 3
 What exactly was the point of qualifying? Culling the herd?
  • + 1
 In a word, yes.
  • + 2
 Why can't we just go back to fastest qualifier goes down the hill last?
  • + 1
 Because being consistent with how every other race was run this year would make way too much sense.
  • + 3
 I fucking hate the UCI
  • + 1
 so we are not going to see Martin Maes run...
  • + 1
 58

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032427
Mobile Version of Website