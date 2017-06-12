Pinkbike.com
Finals Highlights Video - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 11, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
@redbullbike
CraigRH-10
(27 mins ago)
6:02, Loris spraying from the bottle and his mouth haha
[Reply]
+ 2
Joe89
(28 mins ago)
Love the reaction when they see Gwin up at the split! "WTF!!" Hahahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
ricerooster
(33 mins ago)
Congrats AG!
[Reply]
