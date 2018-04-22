Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018









Finals day has been and gone in a puff of smoke, no refunds required... Anybody disappointed with that race besides individuals by the name of Macdonald or Hannah has undeniably been following the wrong sport all along. To witness that full throttle sprint down a gauntlet of some of the most heinous terrain nature can procure, followed by a final dash through the Croatian streets was a delight to behold. Admittedly brief, it was a race that succeeded in packing all of the good stuff into those 2 minutes 20+ seconds and it's left everyone both sides of the tape wanting more - heck let's have a whole season of it.



Idyllic atmospherics blessed the hillside from every day, start to finish and had there been more than a spoonful of dirt available on this course, it would surely have been hooking up just perfectly. In the end, only the most prepared, precise and plain lucky of racers survived the relentless bombardment of igneous aggression and more sedate man-made speed tuck, to come out on top. Vali Holl and Thibaut Daprela made one hell of a first impression in the junior women's and men's categories, while last year's World Cup champion, Myriam Nicole, romped to an intimidating 3.5 second victory against a field that included a fit and healthy Rachel Atherton. In the men's race, Aaron Gwin flexed on what was clearly a perfect off-season to maintain his insane stranglehold on the competition and was joined by two fellow Americans, an in-form Sam Blenkinsop and rising star Dean Lucas. Meanwhile, Saturday's hero; fastest qualifier, Brook Macdonald, took an almighty spill, but survives to take the fight onto the Highlands next month. The 'Bill just can't come soon enough.









Full enduro for Myriam Nicole on her way to first shuttle of the day.





You are here.





Greg Minnaar had no luck on the Croatian cobbles and will already be looking to the familiar and happy hunting ground of Fort William.





Brook Macdonald cruising to the shuttle. It was always going to be a win it or bin it kind of day.





Plenty to smile about living this life. Angel Suarez knows.





First year junior Thibault Daprela came out swinging at his first ever World Cup to take the top spot here in Croatia.





Vali Holl crushed the junior Women's field with a time that would have seen her finish 6th in the Elite field. Without a doubt one to watch for the future.





Kade Edwards went second in juniors just 1.5 seconds behind newcomer Thibault Daprela.





Tracey Hannah was well up for this fight, unfortunately a huge crash would take her out of contention and leave her in 10th place.





After taking the top spot at the first two Enduro World Series rounds just a few weeks ago, Cecile Ravanel landed herself on the podium at her second ever Word Cup DH race.





Monika Hrastnik stormed to a 6th place finish, a great right from the Slovenian.





Rachel Atherton came out swinging with a 2:44 run, but in a surprising turn of events it wasn't to be enough.





Marine Cabirou took her first podium last season and didn't want to wait too long for another.





One turn to go for Myriam Nicole as she lays down the fastest time of the day.





Pom Pon picking right up where she left off with a dominating performance that would see her take the win over Rachel Atherton by more than 3 seconds.







I don’t know what to say… It’s not my favorite kind of track and still isn’t my favorite kind of track because you are on the edge and you can pick up injuries quite easily if you push too hard. I managed to stay on my lines and put in a good time so I’m really happy with that! We’ve been doing a lot of testing and the bikes are working so well. For the first winter ever I’ve been working hard on both myself and my bike and racing on such a gnarly track my bike was working perfectly and for a girl that is so important. The last few months have been quite intense with studying, but I managed to do everything so I could not be happier today! — Myriam Nicole







The top 5 women celebrate a job well done in Croatia.





Quite possibly the coolest podium we've had and ever will have at a World Cup.





Sure, Myriam may have won this time, but can she walk on water?





All the lads, looking to shed a little time before the last training session.





Commencal's new signing Amaury Pierron has been on a tear in the opening few races of 2018 but would be denied the result his pace deserved with a flat not far from home.





Flo Payet dipping in between the tight walls of the final dash through the alleyways towards the harbour.





Polished rock and dust are a dangerous prospect.





Aaron Gwin put all that off-season gym work to good use today, muscling through one of the most physical tracks we've seen on the circuit to take the win by a scant 0.79 seconds.





Kaos Seagrave reminding us of his significant whip game.





Loris Vergier was up at the splits in the early parts of the track but would fade toward the bottom to take 8th.





Brook Macdonald took a huge slam in his final run that required medial attention trackside. But in true Kiwi fashion, he would set off again and still finish his run.





The Bulldog will be angry for Fort William and it will be beautiful.





Bruised and battered, but he will live to fight another day.





Nathan Hughes looking for that unique angle and some refreshing shade as the top 20 took to the track.





Greg Williamson kicked off his 2018 season and first race on board UNNO with a solid 18th place.





Laurie Greenland would finish just 0.20 off the podium in 7th.





Greenland, stoked on 7th to start off 2018.





Neko Mullaly putting a good score on the board to start his second season with the Mob.





Remi Thirion blissfully unaware of the potential cat-astrophe he missed by a few whiskers in the closing seconds off his run.





Thirion will be back, just watch.





Jack Moir thrashing the last few pedals across the line, to miss the podium by just 0.2 seconds.





After showing promise last year as a privateer, Dakotah Norton lived up to the hype and put his factory ride onto the podium at the opening round of 2018.





Dakotah Norton makes his way through the narrow alley in into the finish arena.





The moment Dakotah Norton looked at the leaderboard and knew he was on the World Cup podium for the first time.





Blenki grabs a handful of throttle for one last push to the line and 4th place on the day.





Blenkinsop back on the WC cup podium after far too long... Fort William 2015 to be precise.





John Hall suited and booted, ready to take that top mechanic spot just one more time.





Luca Shaw knew it was a good one the moment he crossed the line. He would eventually finish the day in 2nd to join fellow American's Aaron Gwin and Dakotah Norton on the podium.





Gwin cruising in cool and calm, taking his time to gaze round to look whether he went green or not.





Gwinning ain't easy, but AG sure makes it look that way.





Second in qualifying, but with it all to do again today, Dean Lucas didn't let the pressure get to him.





An incredible race for the IFR boys aboard the new M29 bikes. 3rd, 6th and 14th saw them miss out on team of the day to the Syndicate by just one point.





Dean Lucas shocked at what's being played on the big screen or tired after his run into third?





Proving unstoppable once again, Gwin continues to be the ultimate force to be wreckoned with in downhill racing.







It's always kind of crazy, it's such a long off season and you’re training for so many months waiting for basically today, which was barely a 2 and a half minute run… By the time I got here I felt ready, but you never know since racing can be so unpredictable... I wouldn’t really say it’s a relief to win, it’s just exciting for me every time! Every win feels good. I love the challenge of a new track and with a fresh track you can find lines that sometimes other people don’t have. I knew times would be really tight from trackwalk, but I was excited as it looked like it would suit me. It was gnarly, but fun and just a good weekend all round! — Aaron Gwin







The top five men bathe in champagne before jumping into the Adriatic.





Aaron Gwin exits the podium in style.





High fives from three Americans on the podium... how times have changed.




