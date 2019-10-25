Finals Photo Epic: ALL IN - Red Bull Rampage 2019

It was cold, windy, and dark when riders arrived at the venue this morning for practice. There was palpable tension in the air at the rider's meeting as many competing felt that the morning's weather prevented them from getting a final practice window in. Despite the live broadcast demands and the spectators already lining the hillside, the organizers decided to put rider safety first and delayed finals by an hour. As soon as the sun came up, the wind died down and conditions were perfect as Cam Zink dropped in.
Unfortunately, neither the veteran nor the newcomer Bienvenido Aguado Alba who started second were able to ride down the mountain without crashing, but luckily both walked away from their crashes and made it back to the top for their second runs. Carson Storch was the first rider to complete a full top to bottom run, and his run was followed by solid runs from Emil Johannson, Graham Agassiz, Reed Boggs, and Vinny T.
Then, the seventh rider of the day, Brandon Semenuk, scored a 92.33 with a massive run that included a backflip into his lilypad feature. The score held, not just for the remainder of the first run, but for the entire day. Semenuk becomes the second rider to win the event three times, while Brett Rheeder finished second with a 91 on his second run and Tom van Steenbergen finished third after scoring 89.66 on his first run.
|I blew everything on the first run. I didn't want to flip over that canyon again. I crashed on it this morning, hurt myself a bit and really scary. One and done's enough. That second run was for Jordie. Digging all week, 30 push-ups, I didn't want to drop the rock, probably would have gone off the next berm. That was for Jord. As well as a sick freerider he was also a racer back in the day so some huge mutual respect for him. That run was for him.—Brendan Fairclough
|We help him as much as he wants us to help. We're just here to support him the best way we can. If there's something he's not sure about and he wants us to weigh in with our expertise we tell him what we think from all the experiences we've had and it seems to be working.—Matt Macduff, Brett Rheeder's Build Team
|It's cool to come back to a line that you kind of know and just grow off of it. Brett had a couple ideas on the mountain he would expand and go. I was just coming with enthusiasm and excitement just to be back here and shape it up once again. Motivated for anything. Best days of our lives. I'm kind of sad to go back to reality after this.—Ben Byes, Brett Rheeder's Build Team
3 Comments
Post a Comment