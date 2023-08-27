Finals Photo Epic: Andorra DH World Cup 2023

The fourth DH World Cup of the year has wrapped up in Andorra. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven backed up her win at Fort William as she lit up the splits to win the fourth round of the 2023 series. The Junior Women faced a flat-out and loose course as they kicked off the Junior racing in Andorra. Current series leader Lisa Bouladou would face some tough competition from Emma Iten but it was the newly crowned World Champ Erive Van Leuven who blew apart the field. Only Valentina Roa Sanchez could come within 13 seconds of the top time as she ended her run 5.3 seconds off the pace.
Ryan Pinkerton finally secured his first World Cup win as he kept it all together to come out on top. The speeds were high and the times kept dropping as the Junior Men put on a wild spectacle as the Andorran course produced some of the best racing this year. The French racers looked dominant with Hugo Marini blowing apart the top times before Nathan Pontvianne would best this again by over two seconds. The French would be stopped as Christian Hauser went into the lead by just 0.3 seconds before Ryan Pinkerton dominated to win by over a second.
Nina Hoffmann was dominant in Andorra as she battled the steep and loose course to take her first win in 2023. The winning streak of Vali Höll has ended as Nina Hoffmann took a 2.8-second win against the 2023 World Champ. Vali Höll missed out on another win this year as she was the only rider in the top five that did not improve upon their qualifying run. Tahnee Seagrave continued to show she is back on form as she flew into third place.
Thibaut Daprela took the win after an electrifying run. As heavy rain began to fall for the top ten racers Thibaut Daprela took the win in Andorra besting Greg Minnaar by 0.121 seconds. Finn Iles wraps up the top three racers, 2.316 back. Loic Bruni deserves plenty of praise as he had the tough job of being last down after the heavy rain and still managed a great finish in 22nd.
The pits are now quickly packing up as the series heads to France next weekend.