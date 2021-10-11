Finals Photo Epic: British Downhill National Series Round 4 - Antur Stiniog

The fourth and final round of the HSBC National Downhill Series took place this weekend at Antur Stiniog, North Wales. This track has a fearsome reputation for being one of the most brutal uplift centres in the UK. With the tracks carving their way through a former slate quarry, the riders not only have to watch out for the steep technical chutes on the track but they also have to keep a watchful eye for slate and rocks just waiting to bring a premature end to your run with a flat tyre or a trip over the bars.
