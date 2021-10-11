Finals Photo Epic: British Downhill National Series Round 4 - Antur Stiniog

Oct 11, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Downhill UK National Series Round 4
from Antur Stiniog, Wales
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The fourth and final round of the HSBC National Downhill Series took place this weekend at Antur Stiniog, North Wales. This track has a fearsome reputation for being one of the most brutal uplift centres in the UK. With the tracks carving their way through a former slate quarry, the riders not only have to watch out for the steep technical chutes on the track but they also have to keep a watchful eye for slate and rocks just waiting to bring a premature end to your run with a flat tyre or a trip over the bars.

It's not easy to put your bike on the uplift trailer when you're as small as Stacey Fisher

Sadly this will be the last outing for the WideOpen Mag Race team. It's been amazing to have a team made up of incredible young British talent for so long, they'll be definitely missed in the pits

Dom Platt just about holding on to the last corner on his way to taking the race win

Stacey Fisher was stoked with her race run

Not everyone finished in the most glamorous way

Ross Hood trying to see if running down the track was quicker than riding

Ross Hood settling for riding his bike down this time

Luca Thurlow flying high on his way to second place in the Youth Field

It wasn't to be for KJ Sharp this weekend but one thing is for sure she'll be back next year

Melanie Chappaz taking second in the Elite Women's field in only her second British National series race

Stacey Fisher was determined to take first place this weekend with the Series on the line, she held her nerve and took the win by 1.6seconds

Jordan Williams using the high line through the last corner

Snapping his chain out the start gate, Jack Reading still battled through to complete his race run in 9th

Series Winner Roger Vieira enjoying his race run, was only stopped from getting his perfect season by an absolute blistering run by Dan Slack

It was tight with only 1.34 seconds separating Dan Slack and Roger Vieira in the Elite Men's field

"Grandad" (Ad Brayton) showing that he's no slouch. It's been a tough year for Ad but he took fifth in an Elite Men's field stacked with World Cup Riders

Ewan Mckinnon keeping it pinned

Natasha Bradley speed tucking to gain those valuable seconds with the Team WideOpen Mag rider taking the win in the Women's Open Field

Stacey Fisher having some fun on the back wheel

KJ Sharp somehow managed to keep the bike upright as she slid round the corner - I can't believe she managed to save it, as the handlebar was nearly touching the floor

It took confidence to take the straight line down the steep chute midway down the track

Once the track started to dry it just got faster and faster

This rider seemed to want to have a closer look at the Marshalls boots

Noah Killeen carving his way through the S's after the bridge

Wales never fails

There's always time for a little of bit style when you're as quick as Jordan Williams

Lewis Brown charging hard on his way to second place in the Expert Men's field

Jumping into the valleys

The views here at Antur Stiniog really are breathtaking

Morning practice was busy with all the riders wanting to take full advantage of the fast uplifts and the October Welsh sunshine

Dom Platt choosing not to mess with the rocks, just to jump over them instead

The steep chute midway down the track seemed a little bit tamer in the dry

Bethany McCully wasn't shy over the drops

Chubbie Hammond on his way to second place in the Senior Field pushing hard on his enduro bike

As always Jim Monro sending it to flat

Jack Reading fighting his way through the rocks

Gabriel Mumford flat out through the penultimate straight

Lewis Duncan not so lucky to hold onto his final corner slide out

It doesn't matter how you cross the line, as long as you do

Dom Platt doesn't seem to mind some alcohol-free prosecco

The Open Women weren't shy in spraying the Nosecco everywhere

KJ Sharp checking out how many of the crowd she covered in Nosecco

Nosecco (non-alcoholic prosecco) everywhere

Jordan Williams backing up his first place at the World Cup with a National Series race win and taking home the overall Series Title - not a bad few weeks for the Madison Saracen Rider

Roger Vieira always has a smile on his face

Kris Lord taking second place in the Veteran's class

The queue at the top of the track for practice was pretty long, not that the riders seemed to complain with the stunning Welsh weather

Dan Slack was on it all day

Wheelie Wednesday's came early for Jordan Williams

There's nothing more fun than blue skies, downhill bikes and jumps

Dom Platt racking up the air time

This honestly was taken in October in North Wales

Competitors on the track, friends off of it. Roger Vieira, the first man to congratulate Dan Slack on his first-ever National Race win

James Anderson enjoying the doubles at the top of the track

Perfect example of keeping your head still as you pump through the track

Bradley Shields taking the race win by over 5 seconds in Masters with the DirtWorks rider also taking the Masters series win

Sion Margrave successfully downing in one a full trophy of the 'finest' Nosecco that money can buy



