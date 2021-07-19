Finals Photo Epic: British National DH Championships 2021

National level racing returned to Wales in style with the UK National Downhill taking place at Rhyd Y Felin. This classic Downhill track offered something for every rider with everything from jumps to tough technical root and stump filled sections, finished off with some big grassy turns en route to the finish line. With Pearce Cycles taking charge of the event, their experience showed with a smooth event throughout the weekend. Even the lesser spotted Welsh sunshine came out, although with temperatures approaching 30 degrees it was tough going for everyone at times. The racing this weekend was going to be brutal with a stacked field of riders across all categories, but most notably the Men’s Elite field was full of World Cup pros - all out to get their hands on the National jersey for the year.
