Finals Photo Epic: British National DH Championships 2021

Jul 19, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Photo Epic
UK National Championships 2021 Race Day
from Rhyd Y Felin, Wales, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

National level racing returned to Wales in style with the UK National Downhill taking place at Rhyd Y Felin. This classic Downhill track offered something for every rider with everything from jumps to tough technical root and stump filled sections, finished off with some big grassy turns en route to the finish line. With Pearce Cycles taking charge of the event, their experience showed with a smooth event throughout the weekend. Even the lesser spotted Welsh sunshine came out, although with temperatures approaching 30 degrees it was tough going for everyone at times. The racing this weekend was going to be brutal with a stacked field of riders across all categories, but most notably the Men’s Elite field was full of World Cup pros - all out to get their hands on the National jersey for the year.

It's good to see the fight against single-use plastic in racing with the Pearce Cycles team swapping out cable ties on number boards in favour of biodegradable twine.

MMMM tools.

A bit of wheel trueing for the 555 Gravity Racing mechanics.

It's not just the big pro pits at National champs, there are plenty of pits run by mum and dad. Aimi Kenyon's V10 getting some love before Aimi took the win in the Youth Girls race.

Plenty of work going on in the pits on Sunday morning.

Dan Slack's Commencal Supreme ready to roll for race runs

A top result for Luke Williamson with an 8th place finish in his first Elite National Championship.

Adam Brayton's approach to Rhyd Y Felin stump garden has to be seen to be believed. Adam finished up in 14th

Just off the podium today for Jamie Edmondson finishing up in 4th.

Matt Walker looked so fast all weekend, his direct line through the stump garden was wild.

It's always good to see the kids out sending it on the same track as the Elite riders!

Oscar Griffiths kicking up the Welsh dust.

Tahnee Seagrave not racing today but trackside to support her teammate Phoebe Gale, who took the win in the Junior Girls race (sorry I managed to miss you all day Phoebe)

Time to get your lean on through the grassy turns at the bottom of the track. Laurence Cripps finishing up in 5th in the 30-34 men's field

Plenty of laughs and celebrations in the Lady’s field.

Smiles all round in the finish area. Ross Hood is loving life in the sun.

Racing done and time for a beer in the sun!

This is what it was all about chasing that National Champs Jersey and the gold medal.

As the day wore on the mechanicals started to creep in. This was one of the loudest of all of the tyre blowouts today! Dan Bateson still rode it into the finish.

Speed tucks were in full effect down into the finish

Pinkbike's own Ben Cathro with a top result finishing in 15th.

It was good to see Elliott Heap out racing on the downhill bike. 17th for Elliott today in a stacked men's field.

A top effort this weekend from Charlie Hatton, but it was only second place for the hard-charging Continental Atherton rider.

The Pearce uplift drivers are amazing. It’s one of the quickest uplifts in the UK, just make sure you hold on tight.

Not a bad view from the uplift.

Glen Coe charging hard. You don't have to have a British Cycling race licence to ride at the National Champs, anyone without a licence goes into the open category, like Glen who finished up 3rd in the Open Men’s field.

Meghan Flanagan cruising through the top section of the track.

George Davies keeping the wheels on the ground and pumping for every bit of speed he could before one of the many fire road crossings.

Lucas Craik always loves to send it

A top win in the Master's field for Bradley Shields. The Dirtworks/Pivot rider took the win by over 6 seconds from Ben Deakin.

Maxine Filby took the win in the Veteran Women’s field with Maxine saying how she needs to do more DH events. I think that goes without saying now!

The New UK National DH Champion is Katherine Sharp taking the win over the previous Champion Stacy Fisher by 2.5 seconds!

Sadly after an injury-plagued start to the season for the Junior World cup overall winner it was also a DNF today for Ethan Craik after a puncture on his race run

Preston Williams capitalised on all the chaos of DNFs around him to take the Junior National Champion title. This leads to the question: is Preston the first rider to win both the National motocross title and the National DH title?

It wasn't to be for Jordan Williams this weekend with the Madison Saracen Junior rider having to take a rerun due to a red flag, only to suffer a front flat on his rerun leading to a DNF. There is a bright future ahead for this young rider, I'm sure this won't be his last opportunity to take the national title

It's not just all about the Elite riders, there was an amazing turn out of riders for this National Champs. Elis Roberts working his way through the technical sections mid-track.

Ben Cathro on the send into the stump garden.

Your New UK National Downhill Champion is Matt Walker

The outgoing UK National Champ Danny Hart was the first man to congratulate Matt at the finish line. It was 3rd place today for Danny.

Despite having only just won the UK National Champs moments before, Matt walker still had time to sign some autographs for young fans!



7 Comments

  • 8 0
 Honorable mention to Roger Vieira, top 5 in overall in a exclusive category (brazilian rider)
  • 5 1
 ‘It's good to see the fight against single-use plastic in racing’ whilst tying a plastic race plate with twine
  • 5 0
 It's a start, to be honest plates aren't normally the issue as people take them home and put them on the wall. But after races, you find so many cable ties all over the place.
  • 3 2
 ''For real, hard hitting 'fight against single use plastic' listicles subscribe now!'' -PB Eds probably
  • 1 0
 They don’t make twine plates
  • 1 0
 Btw, there are multi use zip ties available
  • 1 0
 Time Twine.

