Finals Photo Epic: Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020

The droplets on the ribbon are the extent of the rain that got through the dense foliage during the early morning showers.

Rayfeal during one of his many runs, he definitely got in a solid amount of riding over the course of the weekend. I'm still tired from watching push back up the hill trying to dial in his lines.

John leading Keith into the powerline section.

Charlie diving into the powerline section.

Colin dusting me out.

Isak launching over a rock garden near the top of the mountain.

Frida doing the same.

Brooks took home the win in the Cat 1 Men's 0-18 class.

The OG.

Starting grate awaiting tread.

Dialing in the mind before a run.

Cleaning up after a good breakfast.

More sprinting to the finish. Every millisecond counts here.

After going over the bars literally coming into the finish line, this racer went from otb to the hot seat. Needless to say, he was feeling the effects of the crash right after.

Post crash vibes.

Getting into race mode.

Smiles were abundant all weekend!

The steed awaiting battle.

Owen trying to mentally dial in his lines before his run, he ended up 9th in a stacked Cat 2/3 Men 0-14 class.

Nice views from the drop-in, the mountains in the distance were barely visible at the first round due to humidity.

Just one of the turns that greeted the racers.

The boss man laying down a heater in morning practice.

Klean kids.

Rachel diving into a turn as a fellow racer tries to dial in his line choice.

Chris putting his Specialized to work.

Charlie getting a few cranks in.

One of the several runs Chuck got in during the weekend. Grinding it out.

Jack has been staying at Dakota Norton's house, seems like the program is working for him. He takes third.

Cat 1 Men's 40+ podium.

Post run pain from the first and second place men's pro finishers.

Chris all smiles after finishing fourth out of 12 in the Pro Mens field.

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Circle of life.

"I missed the podium by how much?"

Charlie floating his way to a first-place finish. The trip from Cali was a success.

Neko rocking the stars and bars sleeve on his way to second.

Seth staying low over the final step up before the finish.

Airbourne Trek.

Respect is nice to see after race runs. Costs nothing to be respectful.

Sprinting through the finish.

What everyone wants but only a few achieve.

Dak was on the sidelines at this race. He is nursing a bum elbow at the moment, he hopes to be back soon.

The other Mulally brother. Colin was the youngest competitor in the Cat 1 Junior class but managed to come across the line in commendable 7th.

Caitlyn was lacking a chain at the finish but not lacking a smile.

In the Kanuga hot seat. Kanuga is an E-bike bike park in Brevard, NC opening soon. The mastermind behind the trail system is none other than the businessman himself, Neko Mulally.

Anxiously awaiting the arrival of fellow racers at the finish.

Father and son enjoying some racing and each others company.

The coveted top step.

The DHSE crew did a fantastic job at having results posted as classes finished. Here a few racers check to see how they did.

Rachel all smiles to be able to racing.

17-year-old Chris Grice will definitely be a hope for US DH in the very near future.

Full on moto scrub for Nathan.

Seth floating on his new DH rig.

Nice necklace!

Little homie couldn't have been happier with his run and the weekend as a whole.

Neko dealing with the paparazzi.

Impressive ride from the California native. Hope to see him back at some more DHSE.

Mens Pro podium.

Throwing on the gold.

Womens Pro podium, Rachel must have missed the dog memo.

Cat 1 Junior Men 0-18 podium. 8 seconds was the difference between first and third.

Clouds and gentle showers filled the skies and replaced the warm and muggy weather that the DHSE saw on Saturday for qualifying runs. While the rain came and went early on in the morning on Sunday, the rain didn’t saturate the track enough to change the dry and loose conditions. The precipitation did, however, knock down the heat and humidity, a warm welcome for racers, workers and spectators alike.The dry, loose conditions continued to play in the favor of the Californian Charlie Harrison on race day. He again took top honors on the day with a run time of 2 mins 48 seconds, a little over 4 seconds faster than Intense Factory Racing’s Neko Mulally (2:52) who came in second. Local southeast racer Seth Hanson once again rounded out the podium, making Sunday's podium the exact same as Saturday's qualifying.On the women’s side of things, the top three would also remain the same as Saturday's qualifying! Norwegian born Frida Ronning once again took the top spot with a run time of 3:23, with Canadian Rachel Pageau in second (3:29) and Caroline Washam in third (3:36). The top three women also doubled up on race runs as they additionally ran the Single Crown Open class. Rachel would finish 8th in class, with Frida in 10th and Caroline in the number 12 spot.Honorable mentions from the weekend include Specialized Gravity team member Chris Grice, who took home 4th in Mens Pro with a time of 2 mins and 59 seconds. A mere 2 seconds off of the podium, all at the age of 17. The kid is mature, humble and most of all insanely fast for his age. The future is bright for US DH racing with this kid.Arguably (definitely) the MVP(s) of the weekend were the people who made the event happen. From the mastermind Neko Mulally, the backpack bandit Logan Mulally, to the shuttle crew, EMTs and everyone else involved with the series, your hard work doesn’t / won’t go unnoticed. Thank you for paving a way to get legitimate DH racing to the South East and getting everyone back to racing in spite of the current global situation. See you all at Snowshoe August 1st and 2nd.