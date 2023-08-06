Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Time for the show.

Bodhi Kuhn bounced back from a last-run practice crash to take second.

No luck in Scotland for Hauser.

Henri Kiefer almost home.

Up at the last split, things looked good for Bodhi, but it wasn't to be.

Aimi Kenyon was desperate to do well here, with this being her last Junior worlds.

A tough day for the young Scot.

Erice liked her chance this weekend, but nothing is ever guaranteed.

Warp speed out the gate

Dani Castellanos was loving the new motorway.

Erice was one of the only junior women clearing the motorway jumps.

Poor Pinkie. Fastest in qualifying, then had a hugey in his last practice lap before the race, smashing his helmet and seeing him not take the start

For her first international race, Poppy Lane sure did well. Silver from the young Kiwi's first race away.

Junior gold medal speed into the wall ride.

Just slightly nervous viewing with one rider left on the track.

Job done!

Kiefer takes his first win at the top level and with it the rainbow stripes.

Van Leuven with the victory lap.

So very close to gold for Canada's Bodhi Kuhn.

The stoke is at an all-time high for team NZ.

A big day for Kiwi downhill.

A Kiwi clean sweep for the medals in the junior women.

Henri Kiefer takes gold, Bodhi Kuhn silver and Léo Abella the bronze.

If looks could kill.

Marine Cabirou had a strong showing on this tough track.

Vali Höll dialing into the task at hand.

Patriot Parton.

Tahnee Seagrave tying her laces up top.

Gracey Hemstreet eyeing up the Fort William track.

Morning conditions started poorly and somehow went sideways from there.

The Fort's been tough on Nina this year.

After qualifying all eyes were on Vali Höll.

Camille Balanche was another name to crash in her qualifying run leaving everything to finals.

Nina missed the memo on which jump had been revised and came up short during a practice run.

The biggest question of this year's Worlds was how well Rachel would do.

Marine rode strong all week, clinching the bronze.

Camille Balanche gave everything today, but it wasn't enough to fight off a strong offensive attack from Vali

Back to back rainbows for Vali.

Nina enjoyed one green split before finding herself on the ground mid-corner. The course was slick, taking more than a few out.

Marine Cabirou headed for the podium.

Riding smooth and fast all week long, Nina Hoffman was out to do damage.

Rachel Atherton somehow back out there and gave it her all for a shot at gold.

Phoebe Gale riding the Fort Bill rollercoaster for Team GB.

Phoebe Gale would pip her teammate and compatriot Tahnee Seagrave to 5th.

What an entry into top-level downhill racing for Gloria Scarsi, 7th place.

Tahnee Seagrave picked herself up from her horror finish line crash yesterday to finish 6th. Next level resilience.

Louise Ferguson dropping into the iconic Fort William finish bowl.

Marine Cabirou takes home the bronze medal.

Nina Hoffmann still smiling despite a race run crash, legend.

Louise Ferguson with an immense run into 4th in-front of her family and friends.

The fact that Hattie Harnden can be competitive in anything from XC to cyclocross and enduro to downhill is mind-boggling.

Camille Balanche cranking along the motorway.

Camille Balanche in the final fleeting moments of her 2023 World Champs run.

Camille Balanche crossed the line in first with only one rider left to spoil her day.

Camille Balanche's quest for a second World Champs title goes on another year.

Vali Holl did the business in both qualifying and the race.

Vali Höll checks the timing screen but the fan's roar of approval did most of the talking.

Vali Höll had all the answers this week, backing up her first-place qualifying with a second set of stripes here in Scotland

Victory is Vali's.

Gold once again for the young Austrian from Saalbach.

Vali's go-to victory move.

Vali Holl emptied the tank and was rewarded with back-to-back World Champs titles.

Two for two - Vali Holl takes the win and gets to keep the stripes for another season.

Your queen at the Fort.

Giant medals for three legendary riders.

As quickly as the women came down, so too did the rain

The rain wasn't the biggest problem, rather, the visibility in the open.

The Bill put up a fight, showing no mercy.

The rain showed up just in time to make for a very interesting afternoon.

Loris Vergier would be the last man to drop in both qualifying and the race.

Loic Bruni faced a monumental challenge in trying to keep the stripes for another year and he wasn't backing down.

P5 for Troy Brosnan on a very wet track.

Greenland on the warm-up overseen by Peaty.

Finn Illes down the motorway

A track suited to the bulldog's style. 35th today.

Finn Iles was another one of those caught out in the treacherous conditions.

Loic Bruni couldn't defend his rainbow stripes but will be hungry to regain them in 2024.

Angel Suarez managed to depose home favourite Greg Williamson from the hot seat.

13th for Luca Shaw on a very wet track

Laurie Greenland was on a tear this weekend, riding with huge confidence.

Jordan Williams was another rider to suffer a flat in finals.

Charlie Hatton taming the gravel turns.

Blenki winning the morning whip-off.

Greenland flying towards the finish and onto the podium.

Danny Hart into the finish arena and just outside the top ten.

Greg Minnaar missing a least one key feature of the set-up.

Coulanges cutting through the driving rain.

Kerr wanted this badly, but sadly his amazing 3rd place qualie went to waste.

Laurie Greenland all hammer and tongs as he likes to say.

Oisin O'Callaghan threw down hard in the rain and landed just outside the top 10.

Benoit Coulanges charging the rocks. He too would come up short with how the weather played out.

Style for miles with Dak Norton.

Greg Minnaar, the undisputed king of Fort William.

Greg Williamson charging into the finish area before a lengthy stint in the hot seat.

Finn Iles had less than no luck at all out here in the Highlands and will no doubt bounce back hard for the remaining World Cup rounds.

Angel Suarez laid down a heater in the wet that finally toppled Williamson's rapid dry run.

The Fort William crowd didn't disappoint despite the foul weather.

Jordan Williams had the bite to be a real contender come race day until the weather had other plans.

Bruni was as magnificent as ever on the bike here from the get-go.

This wasn't the Worlds Bruni was hoping for.

Dakotah Norton takes the final place in the top 10.

A top 10 for Benoit Coulanges.

The whole of Scotland was praying for Danny today as the heavens let loose.

Bernard Kerr was hoping for a strong result on home soil this weekend, but it wasn't to be.

Andreas Kolb on the charge.

All eyes were on Laurie Greenland once the skies opened up. He knows a thing or two about riding in horrid conditions.

Bernard Kerr takes his time to thank the home crowd.

Thibaut Daprela left it all out there, as always.

Charlie Hatton rode the track as if it were dry, putting a few seconds into Suarez's time.

Charlie Hatton enters the arena with something to say.

Hatton almost 4 seconds up on the competition at that point and ripping down towards the line.

The stuff dreams are made of. Charlie Hatton heading to the infamous finish line of Fort William with nothing but green lights in front of him.

Green for days.

2nd for Kolb, making it an Atherton Bikes 1-2.

Loic Bruni reluctantly, but graciously surrenders the stripes for 2023.

Vergier crosses the line in the red and Hatton takes it in front of the home crowd.

Last man down the mountain, Vergier, laid it all out there but would have to settle for 6th.

Deal done. Dream achieved. Charlie Hatton is your new World Champ.

Kolb couldn't have cared less about his result, rather, was elated for his teammate Charlie who'd just gone and won on home soil

Crazy scenes in the finish corral.

Winning at home's an emotional thing, let alone your first win.

Ya better believe it, kid.

Hatton, Kolb and Greenland do the business here at the Bill.

Gold in them hills, ladies and gentlemen.

Teamates on top of the World.

Hatton's win no doubt created in the kitchen.

Thank you for everything, Fort William.

2023 Downhill World Champs over and out.

Fort William never disappoints as once again the legendary race venue proved why it has been a big part of the downhill racing calendar since 2002.The Junior Women's race saw a domination of the medal positions by New Zealand riders as they picked up 1st, 2nd and 3rd with fastest qualifier Erice Van Leuven taking the top spot. For the Junior Men it was the UK and French riders who looked strong initially but as the final riders made their way down it was Henri Kiefer and Bodhi Kuhn who took control of the race. Henri Kiefer stormed his way down the hill to take the hot seat with one rider remaining and while Bodhi Kuhn challenged the new World Champion the final split would knock him 0.4 seconds back.In the Elite Women's race, the British riders kicked things off with some stellar runs with Tahnee Seagrave taking the hot seat before Louise Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Rachel Atherton made it four UK racers in the top five with just 10 riders left at the top. Marine Cabirou was the first to break up the British racers as she took the lead by seven seconds. Marine's time would tumble as Camille Balanche was after another World title, she led by only 0.3 seconds with two more riders left.A rear wheel slide-out ended Germany's chances of another rainbow jersey this week as Nina Hoffmann couldn't complete a clean run in finals. With just Vali Höll remaining we were guaranteed a repeat World Champion and the Austrian rider delivered a smooth and controlled run to come out on top by two seconds. Vali Höll now continues the season with the rainbow jersey as she secures back-to-back World Championship titles.After the Women's racing Fort William brought the drama for the Men's title race as the rain picked up and quickly soaked the course making things extra challenging for most of the field. Greg Williamson and Angel Suarez were the early favorites as they came down looking fast and stayed at the front for over 20 riders. Charlie Hatton would be the first to beat these two riders and remained unbeaten against some tough challengers. Only Charlie's teammate Andreas Kolb could come within one second of the British rider's time as he ended the day with the silver medal and 0.599 seconds back. Laurie Greenland secured another medal for the British team leaving Fort William with 3rd place. 2022 World Champion Loic Bruni couldn't back up his top qualifying run and just missed the medals in 4th.After the exciting racing at Fort William, riders now have another short break before the second half of the World Cup season continues at the end of the month.