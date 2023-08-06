Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Fort William never disappoints as once again the legendary race venue proved why it has been a big part of the downhill racing calendar since 2002.
The Junior Women's race saw a domination of the medal positions by New Zealand riders as they picked up 1st, 2nd and 3rd with fastest qualifier Erice Van Leuven taking the top spot. For the Junior Men it was the UK and French riders who looked strong initially but as the final riders made their way down it was Henri Kiefer and Bodhi Kuhn who took control of the race. Henri Kiefer stormed his way down the hill to take the hot seat with one rider remaining and while Bodhi Kuhn challenged the new World Champion the final split would knock him 0.4 seconds back.
In the Elite Women's race, the British riders kicked things off with some stellar runs with Tahnee Seagrave taking the hot seat before Louise Ferguson, Phoebe Gale and Rachel Atherton made it four UK racers in the top five with just 10 riders left at the top. Marine Cabirou was the first to break up the British racers as she took the lead by seven seconds. Marine's time would tumble as Camille Balanche was after another World title, she led by only 0.3 seconds with two more riders left.
A rear wheel slide-out ended Germany's chances of another rainbow jersey this week as Nina Hoffmann couldn't complete a clean run in finals. With just Vali Höll remaining we were guaranteed a repeat World Champion and the Austrian rider delivered a smooth and controlled run to come out on top by two seconds. Vali Höll now continues the season with the rainbow jersey as she secures back-to-back World Championship titles.
After the Women's racing Fort William brought the drama for the Men's title race as the rain picked up and quickly soaked the course making things extra challenging for most of the field. Greg Williamson and Angel Suarez were the early favorites as they came down looking fast and stayed at the front for over 20 riders. Charlie Hatton would be the first to beat these two riders and remained unbeaten against some tough challengers. Only Charlie's teammate Andreas Kolb could come within one second of the British rider's time as he ended the day with the silver medal and 0.599 seconds back. Laurie Greenland secured another medal for the British team leaving Fort William with 3rd place. 2022 World Champion Loic Bruni couldn't back up his top qualifying run and just missed the medals in 4th.
After the exciting racing at Fort William, riders now have another short break before the second half of the World Cup season continues at the end of the month.