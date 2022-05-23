Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Bodies and bikes take a beating and all in a grinding paste of highland mud. The winds were howling and rain came down in sheets for a while. Scottish summer at its best.

There was a lot of expectation on this man this weekend.

Pinkbike Racing's very own Aimi Kenyon took home her first podium on home soil. Remy Meier Smith is really showing up in his second junior year. 3rd place again and equivalent 12th place in Elite (albeit with better track conditions).

Phoebe Gale dehumidifying the track for second.

Jordan Williams was very at home with the weather. He'd take the win by a very small margin over the current world champ.

Two for two goes Gracey Hemstreet, taming whatever is thrown at her so far.

Jackson Goldstone had to play second fiddle to Jordan Williams this weekend.

Junior Men of the Highlands. Fort Bill '22 fastest Junior Women.

Nina Hoffmann dialling in her lines before her date with destiny.

Eleonora Farina preparing to face the foul conditions early this morning.

It seems bleak now, but imagine the January version of all this. Thick cloud driven away by powerful gusts and driving rain. Rob from Peter to pay Paul.

Myriam getting heart and head into race mode from the ski hut.

Seventh place for Vero Widmann but still a ways back from the winning time of Nina Hoffmann.

Hoffmann out the gate and onto the gas towards her second WC win. The greasy muddy woods meant zero grip and loss of momentum for most.

The female quarter of the Syndicate obliterating every split en route to victory.

Local lass Mikayla Parton doing the business in her home town. 8th place and an experience she'll never forget.

The moody slopes of Aonach Mor. Mille Johnset prepares to tackle the rough granite rocks and slippery woods that lay in wait.

Farina powering through the puddles on her way to 4th.

Vali Hoell rounded off the podium here at the Fort. She'll have home-field advantage in about two weeks' time in Leogang.

Myriam Nicole tucking her way into third. Back from her injury and easing right in. Good to see she hasn't lost her edge.

Series leader, Balanche, was surely the favourite for this race but had to settle for second, 3.6 back from Syndicate rival, Hoffman.

A wave of emotions hitting all at once, Nina realizing she's won her second world cup. Sportsmanship always prevails at the end of the day. The women take turns checking in on Balanche.

Nina Hoffmann finally takes home that first win after a few close calls over the last couple of years.

Hoffmann gets her turn on the top step of the podium.

Qualifying was here. Greg Williamson with a strong ride into 14th at home in the Scottish Highlands.

Ben Cathro smashing it into 24th!

Luke Meier-Smith and his younger brother are taking some serious names with full commitment to racing and just about no hype. 9th for Luke.

Kade Edwards, the man and myth.

Matt Walker keeps it low over the first jump up top with a ride to 5th place.

Loris Vergier would have likely been on the podium without his mechanical on the lower portion of the track.

Speed, style and all the power. Pierron cutting through the rain in training.

Pierron coming in hot. He's looked confident all weekend regardless of what mother nature had in store.

Less than half a second in the green, Amaury Pierron sits in the hotseat with only three riders left.

Benoit Coulanges true to his plate with another 4th place.

Thibaut Daprela had this one in the bag. He sat on the hotseat until finally dethroned by his teammate. Eyes on the prize, Daprela digs deep in the final meters of this track.

Hell of a run for Daprela in the worst conditions.

An old school knack for the GOAT down the motorway. Today didn't go as planned for Greg Minnaar once the clock began to tick yet still came away with seventh on this hectic track.

Minnaar looking back at what could have been.

Laurie Greenland seemed more determined and focused than ever before to take his first Fort William win. Laurie didn't seem to implement the unbelievable crown-grabber tuck he practiced most runs, probably because he was pedalling like a madman.

Nervy moments on the hot seat for Amaury Pierron.

It was a heater of a run until the third split. Despite mashing the pedals to the finish, he could not match the power output of Amaury Pierron.

Gutted to somehow be pipped by two riders in such a small window.

Job done. 2 from 2 for Amaury Pierron in 2022. Peaty consoles Greenland after falling less than a second short of the win.

Amaury Pierron is becoming somewhat of a Fort William specialist these days.

Your Men's Elite podium - 1st Amaury Pierron, 2nd Thibaut Daprela, 3rd Laurie Greenland, 4th Benoit Coulanges, 5th Matt Walker

The Highlands are always so unkind, but still we keep coming back for more. Next time gold, silver and bronze will be on the line.

Another wet and wild race week drew to a close in Fort William with the crowd treated to another immense day of racing on the slopes of Aonach Mor. Fairly light but consistent rain fell for most of the day but thankfully the conditions were fairly consistent for the whole field. The Junior Men kicked off the action this morning as Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone fought over first place once again, the pair would be separated by just 0.038. That really is absolutely nothing after close to five minutes of racing. Remy Meier-Smith rounded out the podium four and a half seconds back, but a time that would also see him close to top 10 in Elite. In the Junior Women, it was once again Canadian, Gracey Hemstreet, who took top honours with another commanding performance, three seconds up on Phoebe Gale who was joined by compatriot and Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon on the box.Nina Hoffmann flew somewhat under the radar, dropping earlier than her direct competitors which made for an agonising wait in the hot seat as she watched the rest of the field one by one fail to match her benchmark. She was quite rightly ecstatic as last rider down Camille Balanche went into second nearly four seconds back. Myriam Nicole, Eleonora Farina and Vali Höll completed the podium positions. The home support would've loved dearly for a UK rider to take the top spot and with the fastest two qualifiers being Brits there was room was cautious optimism. That was until the French decided to spoil the party with a smattering of Tricolour lighting up the timing screens once more, Thibaut Daprela laid down a commanding time that looked all but untouchable until his teammate Amaury Pierron decided he wanted to become a three-time Fort William winner. Last man down Laurie Greenland pipped Benoit Coulanges for third with the top four separated by less than a second, Matt Walker insured there were 2 Brits on the podium in 5th. If you were well entertained hold on to your hats for another year - Fort William plays host to World Champs in 2023.