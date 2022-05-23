Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Another wet and wild race week drew to a close in Fort William with the crowd treated to another immense day of racing on the slopes of Aonach Mor. Fairly light but consistent rain fell for most of the day but thankfully the conditions were fairly consistent for the whole field. The Junior Men kicked off the action this morning as Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone fought over first place once again, the pair would be separated by just 0.038. That really is absolutely nothing after close to five minutes of racing. Remy Meier-Smith rounded out the podium four and a half seconds back, but a time that would also see him close to top 10 in Elite. In the Junior Women, it was once again Canadian, Gracey Hemstreet, who took top honours with another commanding performance, three seconds up on Phoebe Gale who was joined by compatriot and Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon on the box.
Nina Hoffmann flew somewhat under the radar, dropping earlier than her direct competitors which made for an agonising wait in the hot seat as she watched the rest of the field one by one fail to match her benchmark. She was quite rightly ecstatic as last rider down Camille Balanche went into second nearly four seconds back. Myriam Nicole, Eleonora Farina and Vali Höll completed the podium positions. The home support would've loved dearly for a UK rider to take the top spot and with the fastest two qualifiers being Brits there was room was cautious optimism. That was until the French decided to spoil the party with a smattering of Tricolour lighting up the timing screens once more, Thibaut Daprela laid down a commanding time that looked all but untouchable until his teammate Amaury Pierron decided he wanted to become a three-time Fort William winner. Last man down Laurie Greenland pipped Benoit Coulanges for third with the top four separated by less than a second, Matt Walker insured there were 2 Brits on the podium in 5th. If you were well entertained hold on to your hats for another year - Fort William plays host to World Champs in 2023.
"A wave of emotions hitting all at once, Nina realizing she's won her second world cup."
"Nina Hoffmann finally takes home that first win after a few close calls over the last couple of years."
Whether it's the 1st or the 2nd, congrats and well deserved victory.