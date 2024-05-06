Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

This was Fort William in easy mode, and everybody was more than grateful after Worlds and, yes, all those other years of disastrous conditions.

Sun and Fog on the way to the top

After sun on Friday the weather got in a bit of a mood for the remainder of the weekend

Sacha Earnest would come second in Junior Women

Asa Vermette charging into the woods section and toward victory in junior mens.

Eilana Hulsebosch, 3rd in junior women

Junior Men's winner Asa Vermette

Young Scottish rider, Heather Wilson, headed for the win in junior women.

Wilson for the win with a 3.5-second margin over Earnest.

Heather Wilson doing the business here in front of the home crowd.

Another young local legend, Daniel Parfitt, took the top spot in qualies and held on for 3rd in the junior mens.

Heather Wilson took the top spot in the Junior Women's race ahead of Sacha Earnst and Eliana Hulsebosch

Asa Vermette lived up to the hype surrounding him to take the win in the Junior men, with Luke Wayman in second, and Daniel Parfitt third

Asa Vermette and his mum pose with the victorious Frameworks team rig as developed by Neko Mulally.

Did someone say more cowbell?

Fort William was a little lacklustre this year for crowds. Still, you wouldn't call it a 'bad' turnout.

Sadly Myriam Nicole was unable to qualify for the final, having just spent one day on her DH bike after having thumb surgery just a few months ago

10th for Monika Hrastnik

Anna Newkirk 8th

11th for Mille Johnset after a crash on the motorway ended and otherwise strong run

Marine looked strong all weekend but would have to settle off the podium in 6th.

Local Mikayla Parton came down in 9th

5th for Gloria Scarsi who until recently has been more known as an enduro racer.

Camille Balanche taking on the woods tech for a podium finish this weekend.

Balanche peeping at the green lights as she flies in towards the hot seat.

3rd for Tahnee Seagrave

Tahnee is back folks.

Tahnee Seagrave would finish third, but knew she had left precious time on track.

Vali Holl showed everyone why she is the defending champ, taking the win in a nail-bighter of a final run

Nina Hoffmann the moment her dreams of winning were dashed at the line by Vali Holl

Vali marvels at her time as she recovered from red splits by 0.5 seconds.

Bike-lift celebration bonus package incoming for Vali.

Epic to see Tahnee back at the sharp end, challenging for the win.

Vali Holl, Tahnee Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann, Camille Balanche, and Gloria Scarsi on the Elite Women's podium

Vali spoiling her stripes the right way.

Remy Meier-Smith attaching the first corners right out of the gate

How awesome to see Pierron back at the Fort and laying down a heater for 15th.

Austin Dooley's day ended with a long walk down to the bottom

Jordan Williams impressed all weekend, not least with some incredible style.

12th for Williams on 'home-ish' turf.

Matt Walker smashed his run heading straight onto the hot seat, holding on for 10th in the end.

Reece Wilson looked fast on his first race runs in over a year

Reece Wilson good for 16th and all the style you could ask for. An amazing comeback for the Scot.

Wilson salutes the stoked Scottish masses.

Ronan Dunne is unsurprisingly on one this season. 11th for team Ireland.

9th for Andreas Kolb

Vergier doesn't usually miss a podium opportunity, but today 8th was his best effort.

What a run by Greg Williamson to take 7th

Danny Hart thought he upper rock garden

Crowd favorite Danny Hart

6th for Benoit Coulanges and just a few tenths of a second off the podium

Coulanges arrives at the end of a storming run that saw him narrowly miss the podium.

Luca Shaw taking his eye-catching Barbie meets Captain America look onto the podium.

Shaw over the line and into second just behind Dakotah.

Space for his face. Dak Norton raced his BMX into 4th place. Will this catch on?

Dakotah Norton came out swinging with his new team and ended the day on the podium.

Hotseat legends await their fate.

Finn Iles, always hungry for the win, but denied by Brosnan and Bruni this time.

Iles; so close but yet so far here at Fort William.

Pinned and near perfect all weekend for Troy Brosnan

Troy only went and almost did it again; 10 years after his first World Cup win here at Fort William.

Troy Brosnan wickedly close to a decade-long deja-vu.

Loic looked like the one to beat from the start and finally took the win on a track that has given him nothing but bad luck over the years

Super Bruni on course for his first Fort William win... Crazy really that he hadn't done it before.

Victory is sweet.

Quite clearly the man to beat for yet another season.

The victor by almost 2 seconds and a scorching time of 4:04.

Loic Bruni picked up in 2024 right where he left off in 2023

Loic Bruni on top followed by Troy Brosnan, Finn Iles, Dakotah Norton, and Luca Shaw

The Fort's fastest celebrate.

Onwards; to Poland.

The legendary Fort William course delivered more racing moments to remember for the opening round of the 2024 series as we saw two new Junior winners alongside Vali Höll's continued dominance and Loic Bruni finally winning in Scotland.Heather Wilson dominated on home soil as she followed up a second place in qualifying to take the win by 3.597 seconds. Sacha Earnest piloted her new Trek race bike to second place as she just pulled ahead of Eliana Hulsebosch. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven suffered a rear flat, but she still managed to power towards the finish in fifth. Asa Vermette answered the wild pre-season hype as he stormed the Fort William course to take his first World Cup victory. Vermette ends the opening round with a debut win and a winning margin of six seconds against Luke Wayman. Daniel Parfitt secured third at his home race, 6.218 off the winning pace.A new team and bike didn't slow Vali Höll down as she started 2024 in the same fashion she ended the 2023 season with a race win. After falling behind in split two Vali Höll pulled back time through the final two track sectors to match her 2023 World Championship winning result in Fort William. Nina Hoffmann rode a great race with it looking unlikely any rider would match her time with Vali Höll and Tahnee Seagrave falling behind in split two. The final splits proved to be make or break in the women's race as Höll made up 1.7 seconds to beat Hoffmann by 0.561. Tahnee Seagrave is back on top form as she ends the week in third place.Loic Bruni battled off some close competitors to secure his first elite World Cup win in Fort William after never quite managing to bring it all together in past years. After setting the fastest time in qualifying Bruni was right in the mix the whole weekend and a final push in his last run saw him best Troy Brosnan by 1.8 seconds. Brosnan came very close to matching the success of his first World Cup win back in 2014 at Fort William but he would have to settle for second after not finding an answer to Bruni's show of strength at round one. Finn Iles completed the top three as he was the only other rider within two seconds of the hard-charging Bruni.There's now a short break before racing kicks off next weekend in Poland with a brand new track for round two.