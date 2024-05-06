Finals Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 6, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Scotland
Photo Epic
2024 DH World Cup
FORT WILLIAM
Photography by Nathan Hughes and Dave Trumpore

The legendary Fort William course delivered more racing moments to remember for the opening round of the 2024 series as we saw two new Junior winners alongside Vali Höll's continued dominance and Loic Bruni finally winning in Scotland.

Heather Wilson dominated on home soil as she followed up a second place in qualifying to take the win by 3.597 seconds. Sacha Earnest piloted her new Trek race bike to second place as she just pulled ahead of Eliana Hulsebosch. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven suffered a rear flat, but she still managed to power towards the finish in fifth. Asa Vermette answered the wild pre-season hype as he stormed the Fort William course to take his first World Cup victory. Vermette ends the opening round with a debut win and a winning margin of six seconds against Luke Wayman. Daniel Parfitt secured third at his home race, 6.218 off the winning pace.

A new team and bike didn't slow Vali Höll down as she started 2024 in the same fashion she ended the 2023 season with a race win. After falling behind in split two Vali Höll pulled back time through the final two track sectors to match her 2023 World Championship winning result in Fort William. Nina Hoffmann rode a great race with it looking unlikely any rider would match her time with Vali Höll and Tahnee Seagrave falling behind in split two. The final splits proved to be make or break in the women's race as Höll made up 1.7 seconds to beat Hoffmann by 0.561. Tahnee Seagrave is back on top form as she ends the week in third place.

Loic Bruni battled off some close competitors to secure his first elite World Cup win in Fort William after never quite managing to bring it all together in past years. After setting the fastest time in qualifying Bruni was right in the mix the whole weekend and a final push in his last run saw him best Troy Brosnan by 1.8 seconds. Brosnan came very close to matching the success of his first World Cup win back in 2014 at Fort William but he would have to settle for second after not finding an answer to Bruni's show of strength at round one. Finn Iles completed the top three as he was the only other rider within two seconds of the hard-charging Bruni.

There's now a short break before racing kicks off next weekend in Poland with a brand new track for round two.


This was Fort William in easy mode and everybody was more than grateful after Worlds and yes all those other years of disastrous conditions.
This was Fort William in easy mode, and everybody was more than grateful after Worlds and, yes, all those other years of disastrous conditions.

Sun and Fog on the way to the top
Sun and Fog on the way to the top

After sun on Friday the weather got in a bit of a mood for the remainder of the weekend
After sun on Friday the weather got in a bit of a mood for the remainder of the weekend

Sacha Earnest would come second in Junior Women
Sacha Earnest would come second in Junior Women

Asa Vermette charging into the woods section and toward victory in junior mens.
Asa Vermette charging into the woods section and toward victory in junior mens.

Eilana Hulsebosch 3rd in junior women
Eilana Hulsebosch, 3rd in junior women

Junior Men s winner Asa Vermette
Junior Men's winner Asa Vermette

Young Scottish rider Heather Wilson headed for the win in junior women.
Young Scottish rider, Heather Wilson, headed for the win in junior women.

Wilson for the win with a 3.5 second margin over Earnest.
Wilson for the win with a 3.5-second margin over Earnest.

Heather Wilson doing the business here infront of the home crowd.
Heather Wilson doing the business here in front of the home crowd.

Another young local legend Daniel Parfitt took top spot in qualies and hel on for 3rd in the junior mens.
Another young local legend, Daniel Parfitt, took the top spot in qualies and held on for 3rd in the junior mens.

Heather Wilson took the top spot in the Junior Women s race ahead of Sacha Earnst and Eliana Hulsebosch
Heather Wilson took the top spot in the Junior Women's race ahead of Sacha Earnst and Eliana Hulsebosch

Asa Vermette lived up to the hype surrounding him to take the win win the Junior men with Luke Wayman in second and Daniel Parfitt third
Asa Vermette lived up to the hype surrounding him to take the win in the Junior men, with Luke Wayman in second, and Daniel Parfitt third

Asa Vermette and his mum pose with the victorious Frameworks team rig as developed by Neko Mulally.
Asa Vermette and his mum pose with the victorious Frameworks team rig as developed by Neko Mulally.

Did someone say more cowbell
Did someone say more cowbell?

Fort William was a little lactluster this year for crowds. Still you wouldn t call it a bad turnout.
Fort William was a little lacklustre this year for crowds. Still, you wouldn't call it a 'bad' turnout.

Sadly Myriam Nicole was unable to qualify for the final having just spent one day on her DH bike after having thumb surgery just a few months ago
Sadly Myriam Nicole was unable to qualify for the final, having just spent one day on her DH bike after having thumb surgery just a few months ago

10th for Monika Hrastnik
10th for Monika Hrastnik

Anna Newkirk 8th
Anna Newkirk 8th

11th for Mille Johnson after a crash on the motorway ended and otherwise strong run
11th for Mille Johnset after a crash on the motorway ended and otherwise strong run

Marine looked strong all weekend but would have to settle off the podium in 6th.
Marine looked strong all weekend but would have to settle off the podium in 6th.

Local Mikayla Parton came down in 9th
Local Mikayla Parton came down in 9th

5th for Gloria Scarsi who until recently has been more known as an enduro racer.
5th for Gloria Scarsi who until recently has been more known as an enduro racer.

Camille Balanche taking on the woods tech for a poium finish this weekend.
Camille Balanche taking on the woods tech for a podium finish this weekend.

Balanche peeping at the green lights as she flies in towards the hotseat.
Balanche peeping at the green lights as she flies in towards the hot seat.

3rd for Tahnee Seagrave
3rd for Tahnee Seagrave

Tahnee is back folks.
Tahnee is back folks.

Tahnee Seagrave would finnish third but knew she had left precious time on track.
Tahnee Seagrave would finish third, but knew she had left precious time on track.

Vali Holl showed everyone why she is the defending champ taking the win in a nail bighter of a final run
Vali Holl showed everyone why she is the defending champ, taking the win in a nail-bighter of a final run

Nina Hoffmann the moment her dreams of winning were dashed at the line by Vali Holl
Nina Hoffmann the moment her dreams of winning were dashed at the line by Vali Holl

Vali marvels at her time as she recovered from red splits by 0.5 seconds.
Vali marvels at her time as she recovered from red splits by 0.5 seconds.

Bike-lift celebration bonus package incoming for Vali.
Bike-lift celebration bonus package incoming for Vali.

Epic to see Tahnee back at the sharp end challenging for the win.
Epic to see Tahnee back at the sharp end, challenging for the win.

Vali Holl Tahnee Seagrave Nina Hoffmann Camille Balanche and Gloria Scarsi on the Elite Women s podium
Vali Holl, Tahnee Seagrave, Nina Hoffmann, Camille Balanche, and Gloria Scarsi on the Elite Women's podium

Vali spoiling her stripes the right way.
Vali spoiling her stripes the right way.

Remi Mier-Smith attaching the first corners right out of the gate
Remy Meier-Smith attaching the first corners right out of the gate

How awesome to see Pierron back at the Fort and laying down a heater for 15th.
How awesome to see Pierron back at the Fort and laying down a heater for 15th.

Austin Dooley s day ended with a long walk down to the bottom
Austin Dooley's day ended with a long walk down to the bottom

Jordan Williams impressed all weekend not least with some incredible style.
Jordan Williams impressed all weekend, not least with some incredible style.

12th for Williams on home-ish turf.
12th for Williams on 'home-ish' turf.

Matt Walker smashed his run heading straight onto the hot seat holding on for 10th in the end.
Matt Walker smashed his run heading straight onto the hot seat, holding on for 10th in the end.

Reece Wilson looked fast on his first race runs in over a year
Reece Wilson looked fast on his first race runs in over a year

Reece Wilson good for 16th and all the style you could ask for. An amazing comeback for the Scot.
Reece Wilson good for 16th and all the style you could ask for. An amazing comeback for the Scot.

Wilson salutes the stoked Scottish masses.
Wilson salutes the stoked Scottish masses.

Ronan Dunne is unsurpringly on one this season. 11th for team Ireland.
Ronan Dunne is unsurprisingly on one this season. 11th for team Ireland.

9th for Andreas Kolb
9th for Andreas Kolb

Vergier doesn t usually miss a podium opportunity but today 8th was his best effort.
Vergier doesn't usually miss a podium opportunity, but today 8th was his best effort.

what a run by Greg Williamson to take 7th
What a run by Greg Williamson to take 7th

Danny Hart thought he upper rock garden
Danny Hart thought he upper rock garden

Crowd favorite Danny Hart
Crowd favorite Danny Hart

6th for Benoit Coulanges and just a few tenths of a second off the podium
6th for Benoit Coulanges and just a few tenths of a second off the podium

Coulanges arrives at the end of storming run that saw him narrowly miss the podium.
Coulanges arrives at the end of a storming run that saw him narrowly miss the podium.

Luca Shaw taking his eye catching Barbie meets Captain America look onto the podium.
Luca Shaw taking his eye-catching Barbie meets Captain America look onto the podium.

Shaw over the line and into second just behind Dakotah.
Shaw over the line and into second just behind Dakotah.

Space for his face. Dak Norton raced his BMX into a 4th place. Will this catch on
Space for his face. Dak Norton raced his BMX into 4th place. Will this catch on?

Dakotah Norton came out swinging with his new team and ended the day on the podium in 4th
Dakotah Norton came out swinging with his new team and ended the day on the podium.

Hotseat legends await their fate.
Hotseat legends await their fate.

Finn Iles always hungry for the win but denied by Brosnan and Bruni this time.
Finn Iles, always hungry for the win, but denied by Brosnan and Bruni this time.

Iles so close but yet so far here at Fort William.
Iles; so close but yet so far here at Fort William.

Pinned and near perfect all weekend for Troy Brosnan
Pinned and near perfect all weekend for Troy Brosnan

Troy only went and almost did it again 10 years on from his first World Cup win here at Fort William.
Troy only went and almost did it again; 10 years after his first World Cup win here at Fort William.

Troy Brosnan wickedly close to a decade long deja-vu.
Troy Brosnan wickedly close to a decade-long deja-vu.

Loic looked like the one to beat from the start and finally took the win on a track that has given him nothing but bad luck over the years
Loic looked like the one to beat from the start and finally took the win on a track that has given him nothing but bad luck over the years

Super Bruni on course for his first Fort William win.... Crazy really that he hadn t done it before.
Super Bruni on course for his first Fort William win... Crazy really that he hadn't done it before.

Victory is sweet.
Victory is sweet.

Quite clearly the man to beat for yet another season.
Quite clearly the man to beat for yet another season.

The victor by almost 2 seconds and a scorching time of 4 04.
The victor by almost 2 seconds and a scorching time of 4:04.

Loic Bruni picked up in 2024 right were he left off in 2023
Loic Bruni picked up in 2024 right where he left off in 2023

Loic Bruni on top followed by Troy Brosnan Finn Iles Dakotah Norton and Luca Shaw
Loic Bruni on top followed by Troy Brosnan, Finn Iles, Dakotah Norton, and Luca Shaw

The Fort s fastest celebrate.
The Fort's fastest celebrate.

Onwards to Poland.
Onwards; to Poland.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics World Cup DH Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,092 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
145008 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
103291 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
81435 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
46823 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
45695 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45026 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43696 views
Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike
43283 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

34 Comments
  • 17 1
 Great racing! Some names that have been close to the top getting closer and the junior's looking fast. The TV coverage wasn't crap and they kept enough riders in the booth to make the commentary listenable. Also in the US, one of my cell company's perks is to give free MAX so I didn't have to pay to watch!
  • 4 10
flag mkul7r4 FL (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 My brother, nobody has to pay to watch...
  • 1 0
 @mkul7r4: bro how, Im dropping 20 a month rn
  • 1 0
 I had no idea MAX had it, thanks for the heads up!
  • 1 0
 @NoahClark46: your country isn’t listed, but Max is $10 a month in US. Verizon has multiple different perks for streaming services (Netflix and Max for $10 combined, which makes Max essentially free if you already want Netflix, or $15 worth of streaming services for $10, etc). If you’re like most of us and already have at least one streaming service Max shouldn’t cost much if anything to add.
  • 10 0
 Stunning riding pics but Asa with mom is my favorite. So glad he recovered and was able to show the speed and style
  • 1 0
 Watching his run know he'd win by 6 seconds was nuts because he was only up by like .1 seconds after the first split. It was like "OK so he must absolutely NUKE from here to the bottom"...and that he did.
  • 4 0
 Unbelievable! Tahnee did this with her eyes closed and finished third!
I'm putting her on my Fantasy for the next round,and fingers crossed she will look where she is going
m.pinkbike.com/photo/26600240
  • 1 0
 Yeah I was just thinking what are the odds of snapping a photo of someone with their eyes closed during a race run.
  • 3 0
 What a podium especially with troy back to his best,sadly our local lad just missed out! Two local young juniors on the podium though so not too bad!
  • 3 0
 Where the f+ck can I watch it in Spain? Eurosport is terrible, first World Cup I haven’t watched live in years, what a complete mess .
  • 2 0
 Just a heads up...The black and white photo that is captioned "Anna Newkirk 8th" is actually a photo of Monika Hrastnik.

Anna Newkirk did finish 8th in the final with plate number 18.
  • 4 0
 In an era when the women's field is deeper than it's ever been, I'm bummed we'll never get to see more than 10 racers.
  • 4 0
 Compositionally these photos are so good. Really great work.
  • 3 0
 Onwards to Szczyrk! I wonder how the non-Poles are going to pronounce that.
  • 1 0
 Luckily most of us can just keep talking about Poland, but yeah waiting to see (or hear) the location mentioned the usual amount during the broadcast Big Grin
  • 2 0
 saucy zirk LOL
  • 1 0
 @SimonD: try SH-CH-YRK, I think it's as close as it gets. as for the location itself it's difficult to say anything as of now, the track is closed for riding, it's freshly built over the winter. the start gate is at ~980 meters and the finish area is at 600 meters, so they only had about 400m meters of vertical to play with. we'll see. I really, *really* hope they didn't f*ck it up.
  • 3 0
 Great pictures, thanks for that!
  • 2 0
 I was hoping to see some Ross Bell mixed in there. Nathan and Dave held it down. Amazing work boys.
  • 1 0
 Who the heck decided it was a good idea to move the finish line halfway up the hill?
  • 2 0
 Man I do love those Madison Saracen kit and bike colours.
  • 1 0
 Eilana Hulsebosch looks like she's about to crash into that rock, was it the camera angle or did she hit it?
  • 1 0
 Looks like Reece was on de-logo'ed Conti's. Loic on proto Specialized tires or another brand?
  • 2 0
 +6 seconds, good start.
  • 2 0
 reeco on a 6d helmet?
  • 2 0
 Yeah there was something about him moving to their lids after his big injury
  • 1 0
 Industry Nine wheels, ouch!
  • 1 0
 I finally found the comments! Tahnee Seagrave is so damn hot tho
  • 1 0
 is connor fearon the last one left on flat pedals?
  • 1 0
 beautiful pics, cheers!!
  • 1 1
 New suit are a bit, um, revealing!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054076
Mobile Version of Website